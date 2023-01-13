The "Urban Air Mobility Market By Platform, By Platform Operations, By Range, By Platform Architecture: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urban air mobility market is envisioned to garner $30,740 million by 2031, growing from $2,280 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The increasing need for alternative forms of transportation will drive urban air mobility market growth. To support mass movement in cities with expanding populations, transportation infrastructure needs to be managed properly. Municipal corporations and government bodies all over the world are looking at other forms of transportation to lessen traffic congestion.

It is hoped that using autonomous drones for urban air mobility will have positive effects on the environment, reduce travel times, and ease pressure on the system's current infrastructure. Urban air mobility is a newly emerging industry that aims to provide and develop new air vehicles which are quiet, dependable, and safe.

Urban Air Mobility (UAM) envisions a safe and efficient aviation transportation system that will use highly automated aircraft that will operate and transport passengers or cargo at lower altitudes within urban and suburban areas. Urban air vertical takeoff vehicles are increasingly being used for suburban, urban and rural operations around the globe and it is estimated to boost the urban air mobility market growth.

The substantial investment in infrastructure and R&D, however, may be a barrier to the growth of the worldwide market for urban air mobility. Additionally, it is anticipated that social worries regarding the safety of urban air transportation aircraft adoption will have a negative impact on the market share for urban air mobility.

Recent advancements in urban air mobility technology have demonstrated that the transportation industry is undergoing an amazing phase, offering people intelligent mobility options. The urban air mobility vehicle has a wide range of uses, including delivering taxi services, emergency services, cargo delivery, and many more.

Aircraft can transport medical personnel in the event of a natural disaster, hazardous road conditions, high traffic, or any combination of the three. When individuals suffer devastating scenarios as a result of natural calamities, urban air mobility can serve the needy populace with high-priority medical or food supplies.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought several uncertainties leading to severe economic losses as various businesses across the world were at a standstill. There were import-export restrictions laid down on major urban air mobility manufacturing in countries such as the U.S. and China, which imposed significant challenges on the market. In June 2021, Ehang the company which develops and produces urban air mobility vehicles took a new initiative in Guangzhou, China by using urban air mobility vehicles to provide medical relief and support in the quarantine and containment zones.

Key Market Segments

By Platform

Air Taxis

Air Shuttles and Air Metro

Personal Air Vehicles

Cargo Air Vehicles

Air Ambulance Medical Emergency Vehicles

Last-mile Delivery Vehicles

By Platform Operations

Piloted

Autonomous

By Range

Intercity

Intracity

By Platform Architecture

Rotory Wing

Fixed Wing Hybrid

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest Of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Kitty Hawk

Volocopter GmbH

Lilium

The Boeing Company

EHang

Airbus

Neva Aerospace

Workhorse Group Inc.

Opener

Pipistrel Group

