Kontron: Austrian based technology group Kontron gained new contracts. The company was awarded the contract to implement a solution for a European Union state for the secure identification and authentication of persons. The EUR 89 million contract includes the issue of the latest generation of highly secure identification documents. The contracts were signed at the end of December and the project is already underway. In addition, business development in the rail infrastructure sector remains very strong. Kontron Transportation was awarded the contract for the turnkey deployment of the GSM-R system for the Egyptian high-speed train project by a consortium led by Siemens Mobility before the end of 2022. This order marks the beginning of a new era for the railway system in Egypt, Africa ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...