Rosenbauer: The Berlin fire department ordered four Rosenbauer RT models specially configured for Berlin as electric firefighting and rescue vehicles (eLHFs). In addition to the four RTs, Rosenbauer is also developing an electric equipment vehicle for the Berlin fire department. The equipment vehicle for operational hygiene brings cleaning equipment and changing facilities to the scene of a fire; features an attachment that is divided into two for contaminated/clean clothing and can be accessed without needing to stoop; and is constructed on an electric series production chassis from Volvo. Rosenbauer: weekly performance: 1.22% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (11/01/2023)

