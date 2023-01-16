



JAKARTA, Jan 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - After successful 20 editions of Manufacturing IT Summit, Exito is all set to host another milestone event- the 21st Edition of Manufacturing IT Summit, an in-person event which serves as an ideal platform to enhance the experience to "Re-imagine, Innovate, and Transform". The Manufacturing IT Summit is a by invite only in-person event exclusively for Technology leaders from leading businesses, institutions and government officials representing Indonesia's manufacturing sector. Recent data from the Ministry of Industry has indicated that the manufacturing sector has had the largest contribution to its GDP. Indonesia aspires to be a top 10 economy by 2030, with net exports to be its growth engine.The next 15 years is forecasted to be the Golden Age for Indonesia as it will realise a demographic bonus peak. Accelerating growth of the manufacturing sector is critical, with the Indonesian government planning to implement industry 4.0 through the Ministry of Industry's Making Indonesia 4.0 roadmap.Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia aligns itself with Indonesia's national goals and is a leading networking conference, gathering the most influential of these technology leaders to explore synergies and discuss today's biggest technological challenges, fostering deeper collaboration, and generating new ideas.This conference will bring together over 150 C-Level Executives, Directors, and Heads of Technology, to discuss the critical technology issues affecting today's manufacturing industry.Speakers like Ir. Ignatius Warsito, Minister's Expert Staff for Strengthening Domestic Industry Capabilities, Acting Director General of Chemical, Pharmceutical and Textile Industry, Ministry of Industry, Republic of Indonesia, Chairul Saleh, Director of Community Development & Entrepreneurship, Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, Republic of Indonesia, Salil Dutt, Chief Technical Adviser, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Raine Renaldi S.IIP, Chief of Digital Assest Committee, KADIN President, ID-OPENTECH Group, Republic of Indonesia, Juan Kanggrawan, Head of Product, Tribe & Data, Indonesia National Ministry (GovTech) and Smart Cities, Republic of Indonesia, Wilbertus Darmadi, CIO, Toyota Astra Motor, Mochamad James Falahuddin, Executive Director, Indonesia Blockchain Society among many others will be sharing their experiences and expertise at the summit.Event registration has commenced for Delegates and Sponsors.- The delegates will be exposed to in-depth, trend-forward sessions & workshops - practical takeaways and ideas to keep you ahead in the digital economy.- The sponsors will be able to create an overwhelming branding in the event along with meeting their prospects and displaying the products.- Hundreds of seasoned marketers, strategists, designers, and more to network and connect with. Meet your customers, vendors, expert resources, friends and colleagues on 15th & 16th of February.Register Now to engage at this grand event as the slots are filling up fast.To know more about the event, www.manufacturingitsummit/indonesiaAbout Exito:We are a global B2B business events company focused on crafting bespoke solutions and contexts by designing platforms that create new business opportunities for our clients across concepts and industries.We cherish the trust over the last 12 years garnered from our partnering organizations globally, and with a growing team of young, vibrant, and creative individuals, Exito aims at success and perfection!Source: ExitoCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.