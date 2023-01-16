



HIROSHIMA, Japan, Jan 16, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation unveiled the Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV, a plug-in hybrid model that uses a rotary engine as a generator, at the Brussels Motor Show(1) today.The leading product for Mazda electrification, the Mazda MX-30 launched in 2020 as Mazda's first mass-production battery electric vehicle, with a mild hybrid model joining the product lineup for some markets. With "living true to yourself" as the product concept, the MX-30 has offered pure, pleasant drive, an exterior with a familiar, approachable look, and a cabin space that settles the mind and heart through the use of materials with a warmth to them--all elements that make time spent with the car and experiences enjoyed alongside it creativity-inspiring for owners.The MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV is a series plug-in hybrid that continues to deliver the same customer value as the original MX-30 while simultaneously offering owners new ways of using their car as a battery electric vehicle. The MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV has an 85 km battery electric driving range(2) sufficient for a wide range of everyday driving needs as well the ability to use a generator to enable long distance drives. On top of this, the entire driving range is motor-powered.Mazda chose to use a rotary engine to power the generator system. Levering the unique way in which rotary engines can produce the required output with a small power unit, Mazda developed the new rotary engine(3) to work as a generator and positioned it on the same axel as a high-output motor and a generator in the motor room. Mazda then paired this compact electric power unit with a 17.8 kWh lithium ion battery and a 50 L gas tank to achieve the unique series plug-in hybrid system.The MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV also supports customers with an active lifestyle by offering features including compatibility with both normal and fast charging, 1,500 W power supply functionality, and three drive modes drivers can choose from to suit different driving situations: Normal, EV, and Charge modes.Additionally, the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV will be available in a special edition model: "Edition R." Edition R vehicles feature black-based exterior and interior trims with Maroon Rouge Metallic, a remake of the roof color of Mazda's first passenger vehicle, the Mazda R360 Coupe, as an exterior accent color. It also includes exclusive design elements such as a rotor-shaped emblem sewn into the floor mats and embossed on the seat headrests.In moving toward 2030, Mazda will aim to continue research based on its human-centered philosophy, create more moving experiences for people to enjoy while driving in their daily life, and deliver more enjoyment to everyday life which will uplift and energize people.(1) Press day is January 13 and public entry is between January 14-22.(2) Electric-only driving range: The European WLTP test cycle value when EV mode is selected as the drive mode. This value is based on specific test conditions and actual electric-only driving range will vary depending on actual driving conditions. Additionally, in situations such as if the driver needs to accelerate suddenly and purposefully depresses the accelerator pedal significantly beyond a certain point (equivalent to the kickdown switch function on a standard automatic transmission vehicle), the power generation system will activate and generate the energy for the required output.(3) The engine type is 8C.Source: mazdaCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.