Purple Quarter Appoints Ex-Alibaba/Lazada, Ved Prakash, as Regional CEO

A step to bridging the gap between companies and tech leaders in international markets

SINGAPORE, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Bespoke CTO Search Firm, Purple Quarter today announced Ved Prakash as the Regional CEO to oversee its operations in the newly expanded APAC, Europe and US markets. The appointment is a strategic move to bolster Purple Quarter's 2023-24 global initiatives.

Roopa Kumar , Group CEO & Founder shared on the appointment, "Purple Quarter's vision is to empower businesses and global leaders to accelerate their growth journey. We're excited to welcome Ved Prakash onboard as we work towards this goal. Ved is a highly regarded leader with a wealth of knowledge and experience. His deep-set understanding, stellar experience and insights will be crucial in giving us an industry edge. I am confident that Ved will usher in a new direction and approach to the team."

Ved Prakash is a multifaceted leader with a phenomenal experience in the talent acquisition and management industry. An industry veteran with 18+ years of experience, Ved has had remarkable associations with Alibaba, Lazada, Google, Flipkart, Cisco and GE.

"I wish to thank Roopa for this incredible opportunity," shared Ved Prakash , "Purple Quarter's niche offerings hold immense potential globally. The brand has had numerous excellent partnerships which make it one of the leaders in the tech executive search domain. I am thoroughly excited to build new ties and lead the brand towards a global scale."

Ved will be based out of Purple Quarter's Singapore office.

Purple Quarter's unparalleled tech network, extensive talent pool, and comprehensive end-to-end search process combined with Behavioural Metrics Model (BMM) have been instrumental in securing multiple key tech heads for businesses of scale.

About Purple Quarter



Purple Quarter is a Bespoke CTO Search firm with a global presence. In over five years, it has mapped out 10,000+ credible tech leaders and expanded with offices across the US, Singapore, UK, UAE and India. With a singular approach, Purple Quarter offers detailed insights into the Tech Leadership hiring space for startups and corporates. Having partnered with 100+ tech product companies, the brand specializes in cross-functional tech domains with dedicated teams to meet custom senior tech leadership requirements.

Visit www.purplequarter.com or connect interact@purplequarter.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1983016/Ved_Prakash_Purple_Quarter.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1599524/Purple_Quarter_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/purple-quarter-appoints-ex-alibabalazada-ved-prakash-as-regional-ceo-301721210.html