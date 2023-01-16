Deenova confirms its undisputed leadership on the French Hospital Pharmacy Automation market by announcing six new contract awards in France of 10 market leading D3 ACCED mechatronic solutions through the previous victory at competitive UNIHA tender. Three have been awarded by both the Centre Hospitalier de Béziers and the Centre Hospitalier de Troyes, one has been awarded by the Etablissement public départemental de santé de Gorze, by the Etablissement public de santé mentale de l'Aube at Brienne-Le- Château, by the Centre Hospitalier Alpes-Leman at Contamine-sur-Arve, and finally by the Hôpital de Sallanches.

Loïc Bessin, Managing Director of Deenova France, proudly stated: "This is the best way to start 2023, and confirms our undisputed leadership in France. More than 50 healthcare institutions have chosen our robots, because of their reliability, speed and ease of use. We expect this trend to continue and even accelerate as the demand for solution to secure medication is growing significantly."

Christophe Jaffuel, Chief Commercial Officer of Deenova, said: "I am extremely proud of the results of our French organization, that has been scoring 3 years of record sales consecutively. France has been a major contributor to the European revenue growth of the company, together with successful market entries in Germany, Spain, UK and Poland."

The Centre Hospitalier de Béziers is part of the Groupement Hospitalier de Territoire Ouest-Hérault, in the Occitanie region of southern France, providing emergency assistance, surgical and medical specialties, psychological support and screenings.

Gorze is a commune of the Grand Est Region in north-eastern France and the Etablissement public départemental de santé has 310 beds.

In the Grand Est Region there is also the Etablissement public de santé mentale de l'Aube at Brienne-Le- Château, an adult psychiatric clinic with day hospital, geronto psychiatry beds and a medium term unit receiving prisoners.

Centre Hospitalier de Troyes is in the capital of the Aube department and has 11 centers covering all medical, surgical and medico-technical disciplines, with more than 1,000 beds.

Contamine-sur-Arve is a commune in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of eastern France. The Centre Hospitalier Alpes-Leman has 700 beds and places with more than 2,000 professionals assisting 1,300 people every day.

The Hôpital de Sallanches is one of the 5 sites of the Hôpitaux du Pays du Mont Blanc, all located in the heart of 3 worldwide famous ski areas, at the foot of Mont-Blanc, in the Haute-Savoie department. More than 1,000 health professionals working in 6 committed poles, from Surgery Acute Care to Geriatrics, provide health coverage to 120,000 permanent inhabitants and many seasonal tourists.

Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of combined mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed loop medications and RFID-based medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere. Deenova's unique, patented, and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers' growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff. Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%.

