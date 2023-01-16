

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's central bank left its medium-term lending facility rate unchanged and added more funds to maintain sufficient liquidity in the financial system.



The People's Bank of China on Monday added CNY 779 billion via one-year medium-term lending facility. The rate on MLF was kept unchanged at 2.75 percent.



The MLF acts as a guide to the loan prime rate, which is the benchmark lending rate.



The PBoC today conducted CNY 82 billion of seven-day reverse repo operations at an interest rate of 2.00 percent and also CNY 74 billion of 14-day reverse repos at 2.15 percent.



The market should perceive more liquidity injections from the PBoC as supportive measures for economic growth, ING economist said in a note.



