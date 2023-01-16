Capita plc - Capita secures extension to deliver PIP assessments

16 January 2023



Capita secures extension to deliver Personal Independent Payment assessments

Capita plc ('Capita') today announces it has secured an extension to its contract to deliver Personal Independent Payment (PIP) assessments for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

The contract extension runs from August 2023 until February 2024.

PIP, which replaced the Disability Living Allowance in 2013, is designed to help people with a long-term condition or disability lead independent lives by providing additional financial support.

Capita has been contracted by the DWP since 2013 to deliver functional assessments in the Midlands and Wales and produce reports which are reviewed by government case managers alongside other evidence.

Al Murray, Chief Executive Officer of Capita Public Service, said: "We are proud of our work delivering PIP assessments on behalf of DWP. This extension is testament to our strong track record for delivery and longstanding relationship with our client."

