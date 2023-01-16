Anzeige
Capita plc - Capita secures extension to deliver PIP assessments

PR Newswire

London, January 13

16 January 2023

Capita secures extension to deliver Personal Independent Payment assessments

Capita plc ('Capita') today announces it has secured an extension to its contract to deliver Personal Independent Payment (PIP) assessments for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

The contract extension runs from August 2023 until February 2024.

PIP, which replaced the Disability Living Allowance in 2013, is designed to help people with a long-term condition or disability lead independent lives by providing additional financial support.

Capita has been contracted by the DWP since 2013 to deliver functional assessments in the Midlands and Wales and produce reports which are reviewed by government case managers alongside other evidence.

Al Murray, Chief Executive Officer of Capita Public Service, said: "We are proud of our work delivering PIP assessments on behalf of DWP. This extension is testament to our strong track record for delivery and longstanding relationship with our client."

Notes to editors:

The total IFRS 15 transaction price (order book) is £53.8m.

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries
Helen Parris, Group Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk


About Capita plc

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business. Every day our 52,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across three divisions - Capita Public Service, Capita Experience and Capita Portfolio - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com


© 2023 PR Newswire
