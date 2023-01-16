Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 03/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-01-16 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.03.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.01.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB23027B LTGNB23027B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.01.2023 UPP Olaines UPOB060025FA Initial TLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.01.2023 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.01.2023 InMedica INMB050023FA Maturity date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.01.2023 InMedica INMB050023FA Buyback VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.01.2023 Storent Investments STOR080023A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.01.2023 UAB "Orkela" ORKL060025A Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.01.2023 HansaMatrix HMX1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.01.2023 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.01.2023 Augstsprieguma tikls ASTB005027A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.01.2023 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica DPK1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.01.2023 EfTEN United Property Fund / Dividend payment TLN EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.01.2023 PRFoods PRFB062525A Coupon payment date TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.