GlobeNewswire
16.01.2023 | 08:10
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 03/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-01-16 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A        Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.01.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.03.2023                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.01.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB23027B LTGNB23027B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.01.2023 UPP Olaines UPOB060025FA      Initial       TLN  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.01.2023 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA   Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.01.2023 InMedica INMB050023FA       Maturity date    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.01.2023 InMedica INMB050023FA       Buyback       VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.01.2023 Storent Investments STOR080023A  Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.01.2023 UAB "Orkela" ORKL060025A      Coupon payment date VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.01.2023 HansaMatrix HMX1R         Extraordinary    RIG  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.01.2023 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T   Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.01.2023 Augstsprieguma tikls ASTB005027A  Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.01.2023 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica DPK1R  Extraordinary    RIG  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.01.2023 EfTEN United Property Fund /    Dividend payment   TLN  
          EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT       date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.01.2023 PRFoods PRFB062525A        Coupon payment date TLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
