Enento Group Oyj: Mikko Karemo appointed Enento Group's Deputy CEO

Mikko Karemo appointed Enento Group's Deputy CEO

Enento Group Plc's Board of Directors has today appointed Mikko Karemo as the Deputy CEO of the Group. He will assume the position of Deputy CEO while maintaining his current position as Director, Sales and Customers and member of the Executive Management Team and will continue to report to CEO Jeanette Jäger. Karemo has worked in the Group and in the Executive Management Team since 2012.

The purpose of this appointment is to strengthen the relationships with customers and other stakeholders, as well as to support in building one Nordic company with strong market presence and important role in the society. Deputy CEO has also an essential role in developing Enento's Nordic culture.

