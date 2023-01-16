Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, January 11
[16.01.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.01.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,579,000.00
|EUR
|0
|206,177,662.38
|8.7441
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.01.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|889,012.56
|88.1957
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.01.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,178,600.00
|EUR
|0
|117,580,895.82
|99.7632
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.01.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|134,202.00
|USD
|0
|14,262,679.07
|106.2777
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.01.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|57,519.00
|GBP
|0
|6,014,561.96
|104.5665
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.01.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|113,641.00
|EUR
|0
|11,638,122.23
|102.4113
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.01.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|42,189.00
|CHF
|0
|4,113,209.93
|97.4948
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.01.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,290,981.53
|9.0602
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.01.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,000,000.00
|USD
|0
|30,292,328.14
|10.0974
