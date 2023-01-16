Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc! Gamechanger-Meldung! Trigger einer neuen Rallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
16.01.2023 | 09:49
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (UH10 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jan-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 13-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 11.0381

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1130000

CODE: UH10 LN

ISIN: LU1407891271

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1407891271 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      UH10 LN 
Sequence No.:  215838 
EQS News ID:  1535431 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1535431&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2023 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.