DJ Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFL LN) Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jan-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 13-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 110.5359

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9634044

CODE: INFL LN

ISIN: LU1390062245

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1390062245 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFL LN Sequence No.: 215824 EQS News ID: 1535403 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1535403&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2023 03:19 ET (08:19 GMT)