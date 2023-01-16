DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 13-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 136.578

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6933901

CODE: CRPX LN

ISIN: LU1829219127

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

