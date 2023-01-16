Most recently, Dr Marshall was Senior Vice-President, Global Head of Development, Respiratory Immunology at AstraZeneca.

Juvenescence has named Dr Richard Marshall CBE as its new CEO, effective 16 January 2023. Dr Marshall succeeds co-founder Dr Gregory Bailey, who will remain on the company's board as Executive Chairman.

Dr Marshall brings over twenty years of business leadership to the company, with fifteen years at GSK culminating in his position as Vice President, Head of the Fibrosis Lung Injury Discovery Performance Unit (DPU). Most recently, Dr Marshall was Senior Vice President, Global Development Head, Respiratory Immunology of AstraZeneca. Dr Marshall was awarded a CBE in the 2021 Queen's Honours List for his contribution to UK science and COVID-19.

"I am delighted that Dr Richard Marshall CBE, the former Senior Vice-President, Global Head of Development, Respiratory Immunology at AstraZeneca, has agreed to lead Juvenescence as CEO. Throughout his career, Richard has been the architect of numerous transformative R&D strategies to drive innovation and deliver rapid growth, with a track record of collegial success, building high performing teams and developing novel therapies," outgoing CEO Dr Gregory Bailey said. "Richard is a results-oriented leader who believes that in a post-COVID-19 world facing the impending crisis of an inverted demographic pyramid coupled with undercapitalized pension funds and ever-increasing healthcare costs, proactive, decentralized solutions are desperately needed. Juvenescence is a critical player in the mega-trends now driving towards the healthier lifestyles and digital health strategies needed to confront these issues. I am confident that with this appointment, we have a world class team with the experience and skillset to position Juvenescence as one of the premier biotech and pharmaceutical companies focused on modifying aging through prevention.

Dr Richard Marshall CBE said, "I am thrilled to be joining Juvenescence at such a pivotal point in the company's history. They are at a real inflection point, with an incredible opportunity to build on Juvenescence's trusted brand and the Founders' 30-year history of developing drugs to bring innovative approaches to modify and prevent the impact of aging to the market. With its broad portfolio and depth of experience, Juvenescence is building a unique ecosystem of key partnerships and acquiring the critical capabilities needed for success in this rapidly evolving field. I look forward to working with the team, our partners, and shareholders to capitalize on this incredible opportunity.

Juvenescence is a life sciences company developing therapies to modify aging and increase healthy human lifespan. It was founded by Jim Mellon, Dr Greg Bailey and Dr Declan Doogan. The Juvenescence team consists of highly experienced drug developers, entrepreneurs, marketers, and investors with a significant history of success in pharmaceutical drug development, synthetic biology, and tissue and cellular engineering.

Juvenescence has a broad portfolio of products in development and is driving innovation, with a focus on discovering and developing these therapies to modify the aging process, through prevention and by regenerating damage, to support healthy aging and increase health span. The company is committed to inspiring and equipping the world to, not just reimagine what it means to age, but to help people Reimagine A Lifetime. For more information see: www.JuvLabs.com

