

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Gold mining company Centamin plc (CELTF.PK) Monday announced that favourable constitutional court ruling has been issued under Sukari concession agreement.



The company noted that the Egyptian Law No. 32 of 2014 or Law 32 was upheld as constitutional by the Egyptian Supreme Constitutional Court or SCC on January 14, having been under challenge since 2014.



The Law 32 provides that third parties are prevented from lawfully challenging contractual agreements between the Egyptian government and an investor or investors, such as the Sukari Gold Mine Concession Agreement.



The Sukari Gold Mine Concession Agreement between the Egyptian government, Egyptian Mineral Resource Authority and Centamin's Egyptian subsidiary Pharaoh Gold Mines, was enacted by the Egyptian Parliament under special law No. 222 of 1994.



The company now noted that the SCC judgment gives Centamin the right to request the Supreme Administrative Court or SAC to rule that the 2011 challenge to the Concession Agreement is now legally inadmissible on the basis that the original complainant had no capacity to bring the claim as he was not a party to the Concession Agreement.



As per the provisions of Egyptian Civil Procedures Law, Centamin's unit Pharaoh Gold Mines will imminently submit an application to the SAC to resume the Appeal proceedings and request the SAC to reject the original case in its entirety in accordance with the provisions of Law 32.



Centamin noted that the operations at Sukari Gold Mine remain unaffected and continue as normal.



Martin Horgan, CEO, said, 'Today's judgment on the constitutionality of Egyptian Law No. 32 is most welcomed. We are delighted to now be in a position to apply to set aside the 2011 third party challenge to the validity of the Exploitation Licence issued under the Sukari Concession Agreement.'



