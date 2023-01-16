DJ Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D)
DEALING DATE: 13-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 43.3351
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 106721
CODE: GOVG LN
ISIN: LU2355200796
