Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) - SimOptions, a leading SIM card marketplace, announced recently that it sold 150,000 eSIMs in one year.

SimOptions's eSIM packages exceed competitors in terms of size, ranging from 1 GB to 100 GB depending on the destination country. The company also offers eSIMs with local phone numbers and SMS messaging and calling capabilities.

Incorporated in 2016, SimOptions started selling eSIM for travelers in 2021 and it quickly surpassed the company's physical SIM sales. It expects to double the number of sales in 2023 as the demand for eSIMs continues to grow.

The company works with major telecommunications operators to ensure fast speed and issue-free experience with its eSIMs. The company has recorded over 500,000 users as of 2022. It currently covers 160 countries allowing it to provide eSIMs to users almost anywhere across the world.

SimOptions is currently developing a mobile app that could make its service accessible to a growing customer base. The company plans to expand its operations this year with offices in France, Thailand, and Venezuela. It also plans on increasing its eSIMs range and making its packages more customizable.

SimOptions makes it simple for frequent travelers and businesspeople to communicate wherever they are in the world by providing the best eSIM package for the best price. The company works hand in hand with reputable mobile network operators in different countries with plug-and-play eSIMs to help reduce the friction in the registration process.

