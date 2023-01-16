Anzeige
Montag, 16.01.2023
16.01.2023 | 10:18
Technopolis continues partnership with Caverion in Sweden and Norway - 20% energy saving reached at Technopolis campus in Oslo

Caverion Corporation Investor news 16 January 2023 at 10.30 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technopolis continues to rely on Caverion as its technical maintenance partner in Sweden and in Norway. The partnership, established in 2018, will continue to further focus on excellent end user experience and further execute also large investment projects, especially with a focus on energy savings. For example, at Technopolis Fornebu campus in Oslo, Norway the new Caverion building automation system has helped to reach annual energy savings of 20%.

"During the current energy crisis and even prior to that, we have together succeeded in optimising energy efficiency on the campuses and achieved significant annual savings in energy consumption. Also the satisfaction of our Technopolis customers has developed in a positive way, which is a key indicator of success for us," says Ismo Myllymäki, Head of Group Property Management, Technopolis.

Caverion's comprehensive service agreement includes site management, technical maintenance, energy management, and remote monitoring services. In addition, Caverion acts as an important partner in projects relating to smart technologies. The Caverion building automation systems that was installed at the Technopolis Gårda in Gothenburg in 2022 and at the Technopolis Fornebu in Oslo in 2021 are examples of the development of the partnership.

"Our uniform operating models across the sites and working as part of Technopolis' organisation ensure an efficient and high quality service delivery. We continue to share common, high goals for energy efficiency, sustainability, and end-user experience," says Daniel Tabermann, Head of International Sales & Key Accounts, Caverion.

Technopolis is the shared workspace expert. Technopolis provides efficient and flexible offices, and everything that goes with them. Technopolis' 16 campuses host 1,500 companies and 45,000 employees in six countries within Europe.

Read more about energy savings for properties

For more information, please contact: Daniel Tabermann, Head of International Sales & Key Accounts, tel. +358 40 193 1094, daniel.tabermann@caverion.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3697988/1781479.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/technopolis-2,c3133687

Technopolis-2

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/technopolis-oslo,c3133688

Technopolis-Oslo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/technopolis-continues-partnership-with-caverion-in-sweden-and-norway--20-energy-saving-reached-at-technopolis-campus-in-oslo-301722232.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
