Observation status applied to Clevon AS shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-01-16 10:57 CET -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on January 16th, 2023 to apply observation status to Clevon AS shares (CLEV, ISIN: EE3100096884) based on the sections 3.5.4.5. and 3.5.4.6. of chapter Supervision of the Rules and Regulations. Observation status will be applied due to information published by Clevon AS in their stock Exchange announcement (https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b3e372460a59012de3f45ee5796faf143&lang= en) on January 16th, 2023, where Clevon AS announced the plan to exit First North market. The purpose of applying the observation status is to raise the market participants' attention. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.