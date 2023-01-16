Anzeige
Montag, 16.01.2023
WKN: A3DN6R ISIN: EE3100096884 Ticker-Symbol: U6L 
GlobeNewswire
16.01.2023 | 10:58
115 Leser
Observation status applied to Clevon AS shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-01-16 10:57 CET --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on January 16th, 2023 to apply observation status to
Clevon AS shares (CLEV, ISIN: EE3100096884) based on the sections 3.5.4.5. and
3.5.4.6. of chapter Supervision of the Rules and Regulations. 

Observation status will be applied due to information published by Clevon AS in
their stock Exchange announcement
(https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b3e372460a59012de3f45ee5796faf143&lang=
en)
on January 16th, 2023, where Clevon AS announced the plan to exit First North
market. 

The purpose of applying the observation status is to raise the market
participants' attention. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
