

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were moving lower on Monday but held near a nine-month high amid signs of easing inflationary pressures in the United States and expectations for smaller interest-rate hikes.



Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,915.93 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,918.60.



The dollar index rebounded from a seven-month low and bond yields across Europe climbed, denting bullion's appeal and triggering some profit booking after recent strong gains. Meanwhile, a holiday in U.S. markets made for thin trading.



U.S. gold futures have risen 5 percent since 2023 began as a result of falling yields and a weakening dollar.



A survey by the University of Michigan on Friday indicated the U.S. consumer sentiment was improving while one-year inflation forecast fell to the lowest level in January since early 2021.



Investors keenly await cues from a key Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy meeting this week amid speculation that the Bank of Japan might shift away from its ultra-easy monetary policy.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de