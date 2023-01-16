PT Mowilex Indonesia: Mowilex Creates Indonesia's First Renewable, Bio-Based Paint, Which Improves Indoor Air by Turning Formaldehyde into Water Vapour

New Naturalle paint by PT Mowilex Indonesia features an innovative, bio-based technology that replaces petroleum-based resins with natural plants.

In homes and commercial spaces, Naturalle permanently removes formaldehyde that's emitted by building materials and other sources.

The zero-VOC Naturalle line is available in modern colours with a luxurious, easy-to-clean, and high-performing matte finish.

As the first company in Indonesia to launch a bio-based paint, Mowilex continues to be a leader in environmental sustainability.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Naturalle paint from PT Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex) features a groundbreaking, bio-based formula that contains 28% renewable raw materials and removes formaldehyde from indoor air. Producing Naturalle with plant elements reduces its overall carbon footprint while creating a durable, high-performing matte paint that is low in odour and free of organic compounds (VOCs).





Mowilex is the first manufacturer in Indonesia to formulate a sustainable, bio-based paint. The water-based acrylic binder is made of 28% natural ingredients sourced from existing seeds, stalks and grasses. Using plant-based sources eases pollution by reducing the need for petroleum-derived polymers, and that lowers the product's overall carbon footprint.

By trading petroleum resins for plant-based alternatives, Mowilex has created an extra-low odour, low-emission, zero-VOC paint. The innovative, bio-based technology behind Naturalle also actively improves air quality in homes and offices. Building materials, cleaning products, lacquers and other items release formaldehyde, a pollutant that can irritate the eyes and nose, trigger asthma attacks, and increase cancer risk. Naturalle absorbs formaldehyde and turns it into water vapour, permanently eliminating the contaminant from indoor air.

Mowilex is applying to certify Naturalle through the USDA's BioPreferred® Program. The voluntary series of independent, third-party program tests confirms that products meet or exceed minimum bio-based content requirements.

"Our Naturalle paint derives a significant portion of its resins from sustainable, plant-based materials. Using these renewable elements, rather than petroleum-sourced raw materials, lowers the product's carbon footprint. This paint also improves indoor air quality by removing formaldehyde from indoor air, offering a sustainable solution to a common challenge," says Novina Tjahjadi, Mowilex Head of Research and Development.

"PRIMAL RN Biobased Acrylic Emulsion and FORMASHIELD Technology from Dow Inc. are incorporated in Mowilex Naturalle paint, offering a sustainable solution and healthier environment to meet asthma and allergy standards," says Yena Margono, Southeast Asia Marketing Manager for Dow Coating Materials. "As one of the world's leading materials science companies, Dow Inc. is passionate about discovering innovative, sustainable solutions through joint efforts with our partners."

"Naturalle is a renewable, high-performing paint with excellent formaldehyde-abatement properties. We are excited to offer Naturalle and further strengthen our position as the environmental and sustainability leader in our market," says Niko Safavi, CEO of PT Mowilex Indonesia.

With the Naturalle launch, Mowilex underscores its commitment to both sustainability and premium product quality. Naturalle paint applies easily, spreads smoothly, and hides small surface imperfections. The luxurious matte finish is easy to clean, and the modern paint colours will not fade over time. The anti-fungal, anti-bacterial formula also contains no lead, mercury or other heavy metals.

Visit Mowilex.com for more product and sustainability information.

About PT Mowilex Indonesia

PT Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex), a subsidiary of Asia Coatings Enterprises, Pte. Ltd., is a leading producer of premium paints and coatings. Since launching the first Indonesian-made, water-based paints in 1970, the company has expanded its commitment to environmental ethics, equality, community and innovation. PT Mowilex is Indonesia's only certified carbon neutral manufacturer, producing zero and low VOC paints in modern colours, and the company regularly wins awards for its corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts.

