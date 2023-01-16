Anzeige
16.01.2023 | 11:10
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Erik Penser Bank AB

Nasdaq Copenhagen has on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash  
 equity membership of Erik Penser Bank AB. The membership will expire as of   
 January 20, 2023.                               
Erik Penser Bank has traded with member ID EPB in the INET Trading System    
Member:                 Erik Penser Bank AB          
INET ID:                 EPB                  
Last day of trading:           19th of January, 2023         



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jim   
 Lindgren or Felix Von Bahr telephone +46 734 49 6678 or +46 734 49 6495    
                                        
Nasdaq Copenhagen

