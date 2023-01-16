Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Erik Penser Bank AB

Nasdaq Copenhagen has on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of Erik Penser Bank AB. The membership will expire as of January 20, 2023. Erik Penser Bank has traded with member ID EPB in the INET Trading System Member: Erik Penser Bank AB INET ID: EPB Last day of trading: 19th of January, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jim Lindgren or Felix Von Bahr telephone +46 734 49 6678 or +46 734 49 6495 Nasdaq Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1112186