

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Covestro AG (CVVTF.PK, COVTY.PK), a German maker of high-tech polymer materials, Monday said its preliminary net loss for fiscal 2022 amounts to 300 million euros. The consensus expects this to be 420 million euros.



For the year, EBITDA is now expected to be around 1.61 billion euros, compared to previous estimate between 1.70 billion euros and 1.80 billion euros.



Preliminary sales amount to 17.97 billion euros, while the consensus expects this to be 17.999 billion euros.



The company plans to publish annual 2022 report on March 2.



