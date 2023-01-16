Clinical Trials Management System Market Worth $4.72 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical trials management system market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.72 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The key factors driving the market growth include the rising number of clinical trials, digitalization across healthcare R&D, number of decentralized trials, and product enhancements. The Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) offered by SimpleTrials, for instance, includes features such as contact management, calendar & monitoring, project planning, document management & eTMF, contract & payment system, subject tracking, visit report authoring & letter generation, EDC integration, and reporting and business analytics.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The Clinical Trials Management System (CTMS) market was valued at USD 1.66 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, number of clinical studies, initiatives by market players, and flow of R&D investments are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for interoperable solutions and adoption of AI and machine learning (ML) in healthcare are other key factors fueling market growth.

Clinical Trial Management System is one of the three applications of IQVIA's Digital Trial Management Suite. It is designed to improve patient safety, produce faster trials to database lock, and speed up time to market.

IQVIA's CTMS solution uses both AI and ML to provide predictive intelligence and also increases interoperability with EDC.

The web & cloud-based segment dominated the market by delivery mode in 2022. It is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 14%. This is owing to increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies and enterprise-wide applications of CTMS solutions.

By solution type, the enterprise segment, held the largest share of the market and is also projected to grow the fastest in the near future.

Read 120-page market research report, "Clinical Trials Management System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution Type, By Delivery Mode (Web & Cloud-based, On-premise), By Component (Software, Services), By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Clinical Trials Management System Market Growth & Trends

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in several challenges in conducting and operating clinical trials. As per a survey published by Oracle in 2021, 12% reported that clinical trial activity was paused. These respondents represented professionals involved in clinical trials at CROs, medical device companies, and biopharmaceutical companies. However, the urgency to develop vaccines and other treatment options supported the adoption of emerging technologies. These included video visits, phone visits, remote monitoring, eConsent, and EHR. In fact, about 76% of respondents reported that the pandemic catalyzed their adoption of decentralized clinical trial methods. The trend is projected to continue post-COVID and is expected to propel the demand for CTMS solutions.

Increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device companies, and CROs coupled with government funding are promoting research activities. This factor is expected to boost demand for clinical trial management systems. According to The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), global research-based biopharmaceutical industry has spent around USD 179 billion on R&D in 2018. This number was estimated to reach USD 202 billion by 2022. These investments facilitate the development of new medicines and vaccines to prevent and treat diseases. Some of the popular therapeutic areas for drug development include cancer, immunology, neurology, infectious diseases, and others.

Clinical Trials Management System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the clinical trials management system market based on solution type, delivery mode, component, end-user, and region

Clinical Trials Management System (CTMS) Market - Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Enterprise

Site

Clinical Trials Management System (CTMS) Market - Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Web & Cloud-based

On-premise

Clinical Trials Management System (CTMS) Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Software

Services

Clinical Trials Management System (CTMS) Market - End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms

Medical Device Firms

CROs & Others

Clinical Trials Management System (CTMS) Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Belgium



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Thailand



Singapore



Malaysia



Indonesia



Philippines



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Clinical Trials Management System Market

IQVIA Inc.

Medidata (Dassault Systèmes)

Oracle

DATATRAK International, Inc.

Clario

SimpleTrials

Calyx

RealTime Software Solutions, LLC

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Veeva Systems

Wipro Limited

PHARMASEAL International Ltd.

