BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, January 16
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)
Director Declaration
As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14R (1), BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc hereby gives notification that Mrs Helen Sinclair, non-executive director of the Company, will take a position as a non-Executive Director of Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Limited with effect from 1 February 2023.
Enquiries:
Graham Venables
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3649 3432
Date: 16 January 2023
