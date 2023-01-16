Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc! Gamechanger-Meldung! Trigger einer neuen Rallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923003 ISIN: GB0006436108 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.01.2023 | 12:06
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, January 16

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Director Declaration

As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14R (1), BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc hereby gives notification that Mrs Helen Sinclair, non-executive director of the Company, will take a position as a non-Executive Director of Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Limited with effect from 1 February 2023.

Enquiries:

Graham Venables
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3649 3432

Date: 16 January 2023

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.