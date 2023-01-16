BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)



Director Declaration

As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14R (1), BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc hereby gives notification that Mrs Helen Sinclair, non-executive director of the Company, will take a position as a non-Executive Director of Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Limited with effect from 1 February 2023.

Enquiries:

Graham Venables

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3649 3432



Date: 16 January 2023