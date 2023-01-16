Talenom Oyj: Talenom acquires the entire share capital of the Swedish accounting firm MTE Göteborg Ab

Talenom Plc, Press release 16 January 2023 at 13:00 EET

Talenom acquires the entire share capital of the Swedish accounting firm MTE Göteborg Ab

Talenom Plc has agreed on 16 January 2023 to acquire the entire share capital of MTE Göteborg Ab, which operates in Gothenburgh, Sweden. The company became part of Talenom as of 1 January 2023. MTE Göteborg Ab provides accounting, payroll and advisory services mainly to SMEs.

The yearly net sales transferred to Talenom from the acquired business is approximately EUR 0.3 million. In the short term, the share transaction will not have any significant impact on Talenom's financial position or future outlook.

Talenom combines software development with expertise in the accounting industry in a unique way. The aim of the company is to grow both organically and through acquisitions in Finland and in Europe.

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers' business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom's growth history is strong - average annual net sales growth was approximately 16.2% between 2005 and 2021. At the end of 2021, Talenom had 1,012 employees in Finland, Sweden and Spain at a total of 52 locations. Talenom's share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: investors.talenom.com/en