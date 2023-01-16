DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index & Name Change - Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1829219127

Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index & Name Change - Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1829219127

Please note that Amundi switched the Benchmark and changed the Name for below ETF:

-- Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc - LU1829219127

-- Overview of the changes

-- ETF below switched to a New Benchmark and changed Name as per the table below.

-- The Effective Date of these changes is January, 11th, 2023.

-- Please find attached the official Notice.

Current Current Current New Effective ISIN Tickers ShareClass Index Index New ShareClass Name New Index Name Index Ticker Ticker Date Name Name Lyxor ESG Bloomberg Euro MSCI EUR Corporate Corporate Amundi EUR Corporate Bloomberg MSCI Euro LU1829219127 CRPX LN Bond (DR) Liquid I34980EU Bond Climate Net Zero Corporate Paris I37317EU Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Aligned Green Tilted 11/01/ UCITS ETF - SRI Acc Index 2023 Acc Sustainable Index

