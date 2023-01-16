Anzeige
Montag, 16.01.2023
Dow Jones News
16.01.2023 | 12:31
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index & Name Change - Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1829219127

DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index & Name Change - Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1829219127

Amundi Asset Management (CRPX) Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index & Name Change - Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1829219127 16-Jan-2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index & Name Change - Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1829219127

Please note that Amundi switched the Benchmark and changed the Name for below ETF:

-- Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc - LU1829219127

-- Overview of the changes

-- ETF below switched to a New Benchmark and changed Name as per the table below.

-- The Effective Date of these changes is January, 11th, 2023.

-- Please find attached the official Notice. 

Current   Current   Current                        New   Effective 
ISIN     Tickers ShareClass Index    Index  New ShareClass Name   New Index Name    Index 
                       Ticker                         Ticker  Date 
           Name    Name 
           Lyxor ESG  Bloomberg 
           Euro    MSCI EUR 
           Corporate  Corporate      Amundi EUR Corporate  Bloomberg MSCI Euro 
LU1829219127 CRPX LN Bond (DR)  Liquid   I34980EU Bond Climate Net Zero  Corporate Paris    I37317EU 
                            Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Aligned Green Tilted      11/01/ 
           UCITS ETF - SRI         Acc           Index             2023 
           Acc     Sustainable 
                 Index

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: MUL_NS effectivite_Index Switch Corpo Bond_United Kingdom_English

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1829219127 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CRPX 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 216040 
EQS News ID:  1535921 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1535921&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2023 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
