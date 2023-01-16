Four XPENG Delivery and Service Centers To Open in Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden

XPENG (NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading smart electric vehicle company, announced today that four XPENG Delivery and Service Centers will open in key European markets over the coming months.

XPENG Delivery and Service Center in Lørenskog, Norway

The locations will open in the first half of 2023 to aid the delivery of XPENG's latest electric vehicles in Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark. Each center has been designed to facilitate the best customer experience possible, with a focus on pre-delivery inspections, aftersales, and repairs.

As part of the company's dedication to excellence, XPENG will also offer its customers a comprehensive service agreement (including an eight-year warranty for the vehicle's battery), tire storage, and easy access to information about their vehicle-such as servicing requirements and history as well as the car's status-via the XPENG app.

"We're establishing our first tier of XPENG Delivery and Service Centers in Europe to help realize our goal of creating a seamless yet unique XPENG customer journey, with customer experience at the heart of our offering," said Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of XPENG.

The timeline for the opening of the XPENG Delivery and Service Centers is as follows:

Norway: XPENG's Delivery and Service Center in Lørenskog will open in February 2023.

The Netherlands: XPENG's first Delivery and Service Center in the Netherlands, located in Badhoevedorp, will be completed in February and is expected to open for business in Q2, 2023. This center will also serve as a training facility for external technicians and XPENG staff. It also operates a spare parts hub in Schiphol in cooperation with one of XPENG's partners, helping reduce the waiting time for European customers needing repairs and replacements.

Sweden: The Delivery and Service Center for Sweden, located in Stäket, Järfälla, will be completed by April and is expected to open during Q2, 2023.

Denmark: The first Delivery and Service Center for Denmark, located in Hillerød, is planned to open in May 2023.

XPENG vehicles facing potential issues will be diagnosed remotely and solved-if possible-via OTA (over-the-air) updates, helping to reduce overall service waiting lists.

XPENG will also begin to open a number of authorized service locations with the support of dedicated partners from each country, providing customers with the same high standards of service and care they can expect from XPENG's Delivery and Service Centers. Additional locations will open across Europe by the end of 2023 to offer greater coverage in these markets. XPENG has also reached an agreement with Denmark's mobile car service platform OmniCar to provide remote servicing for customers in Denmark.

In 2022, XPENG announced the opening of Brand Experience Stores in Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark, resulting in approximately 500,000 visitors and over 4,500 test drives conducted over the year.

About XPENG Inc.

XPENG Inc. ("XPENG") is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyXPENG.com.

