Montag, 16.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc! Gamechanger-Meldung! Trigger einer neuen Rallye!?
Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF (CH5 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jan-2023 / 12:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF

DEALING DATE: 13-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 348.8162

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 170453

CODE: CH5 LN

ISIN: FR0010688192

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0010688192 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CH5 LN 
Sequence No.:  216050 
EQS News ID:  1536015 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1536015&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2023 06:41 ET (11:41 GMT)

