HCLTech, a leading global technology company, is joining governments, businesses and civil society from across the world at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 in Davos to facilitate dialogue and collaboration for a sustainable planet and inclusive growth.

HCLTech is proud of its long-standing strategic partnership with the WEF. The HCLTech Pavilion at WEF 2023 showcases the company's new brand identity and purpose of bringing together the best of technology and people to supercharge progress for clients, its people, communities and the planet.

Located at Promenade 66, 7270 Davos Platz, the HCLTech Pavilion is fully powered by green energy, underscoring the company's commitment to a sustainable planet.

As part of HCLTech's focus on diversity and gender equality, the company is hosting the UN Women's Gender Equality Hub at its Pavilion. The Hub will feature daily video check-ins, pop-up panel discussions and fireside chats.

HCLTech's leadership team will join and host global leaders at WEF in thought-provoking sessions around the Annual Meeting's theme of "Cooperation in a Fragmented World" and discuss solutions to address the diverse crises facing the world.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech will join former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and other distinguished leaders at "Leading the Charge through Earth's New Normal" a session to discuss transformative solutions and global collaboration to build a more inclusive, prosperous and sustainable future. She will also join "The Aquapreneur Revolution" a session hosted by Emma Benameur, Head of Impact and Engagement and Member of the WEF Executive Committee to announce the winners of The Global Freshwater Innovation Challenge under HCL Group and UpLink's quest to find innovative solutions for freshwater conservation.

C Vijayakumar, CEO Managing Director, HCLTech will share his vision at "Preparing One Billion People for Tomorrow's Economy" a session to discuss critical interventions needed to skill one billion people by 2030 in a world being rapidly transformed by technology. He will be joined by Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director, WEF and business leaders from Merck, Manpower Group and UBA Group.

In addition, Santhosh Jayaram, Global Head of Sustainability, HCLTech will spearhead the "Sustainability Dialogues with HCLTech" a series of sessions with industry-leading business and thought leaders to engage in an open dialogue, focused on the most pressing agendas and topics around sustainability.

Srinivasan Seshadri, Corporate Vice President and Global Head of Financial Services, HCLTech will be part of "Operating Models in the Wake of Deglobalization" a session on the growing need of businesses for innovative models to insulate them from the growing volatility in the global environment.

HCLTech CMO Jill Kouri will speak at "Generation Equality Pop Up, Role of Women in Climate Action" a session that will include Kate Behncken, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Philanthropies and Caitlin Kraft Buchman, Founder, CEO, Women@TheTable.

To learn more about HCLTech@WEF 2023 visit https://www.hcltech.com/world-economic-forum.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to 222,000+ people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering and cloud, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December, 2022 totaled $12.3 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

