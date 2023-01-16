Anzeige
Montag, 16.01.2023
WKN: A2H6XF ISIN: SE0010520155 
Frankfurt
16.01.23
12:55 Uhr
0,056 Euro
+0,043
+344,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
16.01.2023 | 13:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Rolling Optics Holding AB receives observation status (32/22)

Today, January 16, 2023, François-Charles Oberthur SAS disclosed a public
takeover offer to the shareholders and holders of warrants of series TO2 in
Rolling Optics Holding AB. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (RO,
ISIN code SE0010520155, order book ID 941) and warrants (RO TO2, ISIN code
SE0017564453, order book ID 255594) in Rolling Optics Holding AB shall be given
observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
