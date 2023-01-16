Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, January 16
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share for Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, at the close of business on 13 January 2023 was 133.27p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
16 January 2023
