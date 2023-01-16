Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to provide a review and update of its advancements in its Action and Business Plans from 2022 and into early 2023.

In February 2022 the Company acquired three IHF's, providing multi-modality imaging to local communities and since that time the Company has been working to modernize operations and increase revenues at the locations. Since acquiring the clinics, the Company has increased revenues, expanded their doctor referral outreach and streamlined workflow processes.

In December 2022, the Company purchased an IHF license in Toronto as well as entered into a lease for a new flagship imaging clinic at the Yonge Sheppard Centre. Design and construction permitting is underway and medical equipment has been ordered. The Company expects this new location to open in the spring of 2023 and increase

In late 2022 the Company entered into an agreement to purchase 4 IHF's in Calgary, Alberta. The Company has engaged a due diligence firm in Calgary and is completing its diligence work shortly. The Company is also working on financing this acquisition with TD Canada Trust. The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2023 and increase company revenues by over $4.5 million annually.

During 2022 CTS (the Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary) added additional client hospitals and is working on new client acquisitions for 2023.

During 2022 over $2,700,000 of capital was raised and invested by the Company, leading us to nearly positive adjusted EBITDA. The Company continues to work on financing solutions with its partner TD Canada Trust and seeking new equity partners. Additional capital raised will be directed to additional IHF acquisitions to increase operating revenues and EBITDA.

For 2022 the Company had record revenues and expects 2022 revenues to be 20% higher than 2021.

The Company is expecting to almost double revenues in 2023 as compared to 2022 on a trailing twelve-month basis once the above noted acquisitions are closed and the new IHF centre is operational.

"The last year saw us hit key milestones, growing our business and expanding our impact to provide key healthcare to patients," said, Mitch Geisler, CEO. "Our core business operations continue to perform very well with both telehealth solutions for emergency care and in person clinic services. Over the next year we are focused on strong growth of revenues, ensuring fiscal responsibility with expenses and increasing shareholder value."

The Company also announced today that it has closed on $114,000 of units of (i) one (1) common share of Leveljump ("Common Share"), at an issue price of $0.10 per Common Share; and (ii) one (1) 8% cumulative redeemable convertible Class A Series 1 preferred share ("Preferred Share"), at an issue price of $0.90 per Preferred Share.

Each Preferred Share is non-voting, carries a cumulative annual dividend of 8% payable quarterly, along with a top up dividend of 25% of Leveljump EBITDA above $2,000,000 per year, divided by the then outstanding preferred shares, are redeemable on the fifth anniversary (the "Redemption Date") after issuance at a price of $1.00 per Preferred Share together with all accrued and unpaid dividends, or at a price of $1.10 per Preferred Share if redeemed any time prior to the Redemption Date and are convertible into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.40 per Common Share. Subject to applicable law and to certain exceptions, Leveljump may, at any time prior to the Redemption Date, purchase for cancellation all or any number of the Preferred Shares outstanding from time to time at any price in the open market if they are listed or posted for trading on a stock exchange or by tender available to all of holders of Preferred Shares or by private agreement or otherwise.

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) is building a national telehealth medical company and brand, currently by providing teleradiology (remote radiology) services to its client hospitals and imaging centers. Additionally, JUMP owns and operates independent healthcare facilities (IHF's) focused on diagnostic imaging.

