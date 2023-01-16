Dublin, Ireland andÂ Raleigh, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) - Property Technology (PropTech) firm, Opoplan introduces their suite of generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) architectural tools for builders and real estate brokers. The initiative intends to bridge the technological gap in the custom home planning and building realm. The tools introduced by the company also aim to reduce the overdependence on manual efforts and limited design options when it comes to lot analysis, design briefing, design planning, and many other pre-build tasks. Through its AI-powered tools, Opoplan assists builders and home designers to save time, money, and energy and more successfully close contracts, manage plans and deliver single-family homes.

Opoplan introduces a series of AI-powered tools with the aim of disrupting the prebuild phase of the residential housing market in the United States. Based on its roots in custom 3D houseplans, the company has launched the first tool, LotTech. A number of other tools in the series are getting ready to be launched soon. These tools intend to equip real estate brokers and builders to sell sites and get construction underway quickly and more effectively. Through their proprietary AI tools, Opoplan seeks to provide a solution to eliminate those pre-build issues that lead to costly change orders and time delays on a construction project.

The first tool available in the market, LotTech, is an instant lot analysis tool. It aims to assist with the first step in any construction project. LotTech's visually rich online reports deliver instant data including lot size, setbacks, buildable area, and slope. In addition, LotTech also allows users to add multiple buildings to a lot including housing units, garages, and additional dwelling units (ADUs). Upcoming features in LotTech include utilities, solar, and hazard analysis. The second tool in the series is BriefTech, which is the home requirements gathering or design briefing tool. The third tool is DesignTech which generates custom 3D manifestations of the new home. Another tool in the series is PlanTech which offers the ultimate set of detailed architectural design plans for permitting and building.

"Architecture planning and designing is a market that is underserved from a technology point of view. Almost everything in the sector is manual. Projects often take a long time due to the overdependence on manual work and lack of technological advancements. These delays can have adverse impacts on the overall budget of the projects. Our tools assist all stakeholders in the industry to utilize the benefits of artificial intelligence from lot analysis to all other prebuild requirements," says Brian O'Brien, Founder, and CEO of Opoplan.

About Opoplan

Opoplan is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a new US office in Raleigh, North Carolina, and was established in 2019. They provide pre-build house planning and design tools for custom builders, real estate brokers, and house designers.

The firm specializes in pre-construction tools for custom builders, real estate brokers and house designers operating in the underserved single and small multi-family housing markets. As a PropTech company, Opoplan's tools are often called 'construction technology or ConTech' products.

Media Contact:

Name: Grainne Kennedy

Email: grainne@opoplan.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151405