Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) - Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: GUN) ("Gunpoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received written notice from Newcrest Resources Inc. ("Newcrest"), a subsidiary of Newcrest Mining Limited, electing to exercise the option to commence the Option Phase pursuant to the terms of the option and earn-in agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Newcrest announced on September 28, 2022.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Newcrest is required to:

make a US$750,000 cash payment to Gunpoint within 10 business days of the exercise of the option to commence the Option Phase; and fund a minimum of US$2,000,000 of exploration expenditures on Gunpoint's Appaloosa property in Nevada, USA within the 18 month period commencing on the date of the Agreement.

Newcrest will not earn a vested interest in the Appaloosa property during the Option Phase.

About Gunpoint Exploration Ltd.

Gunpoint owns Talapoosa, an open pit, high grade gold-silver project in Nevada. Talapoosa has a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate by Tetra Tech WEI Inc., with a measured and indicated mineral resource of 1.1 million ounces of gold and 13.6 million ounces of silver at an average grade of 1.11 g/t and 15 g/t, respectively. Inferred mineral resources add an additional 233,500 ounces of gold at 0.72 g/t and 2.2 million ounces of silver at 6.65 g/t.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charlie Ronkos, Director of the Company, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For more information on Gunpoint, please visit our website at www.gunpointexploration.com or contact Randy Reifel, President, at (604) 731-2219.

GUNPOINT EXPLORATION LTD.

"P. Randy Reifel"

President

