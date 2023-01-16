Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, XMReality TO1. (33/23)

At the request of XMReality AB, XMReality equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from January 17, 2023. Security name: XMReality Teckningsoption 1 ------------------------------------------- Short name: XMR TO1 ------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019175027 ------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 281324 ------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price: 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price paid for XMReality's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market during a period of 10 trading days that precedes the redemption period, however minimum SEK 0.55 and maximum SEK 1.00 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 option rights give the right to subscribe for 1 new share in XMReality -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr May 8, 2023 - May 19, 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last May 15, 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 08-121 576 90.