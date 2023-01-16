Anzeige
WKN: A2DQ8F ISIN: SE0009664188 Ticker-Symbol: 5LL 
Frankfurt
16.01.23
12:55 Uhr
0,037 Euro
-0,001
-3,69 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
16.01.2023 | 15:10
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, XMReality TO1. (33/23)

At the request of XMReality AB, XMReality equity rights will be traded on First
North Growth Market as from January 17, 2023. 

Security name: XMReality Teckningsoption 1
-------------------------------------------
Short name:   XMR TO1          
-------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019175027        
-------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  281324           
-------------------------------------------

Terms: Issue price: 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price paid for  
     XMReality's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market during a   
     period of 10 trading days that precedes the redemption period, however 
     minimum SEK 0.55 and maximum SEK 1.00 per share.            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    2 option rights give the right to subscribe for 1 new share in XMReality
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr May 8, 2023 - May 19, 2023                       
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  May 15, 2023                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 08-121 576 90.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
