Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 13.38 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 8.19% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market" By Technology (Thermal-Based, Membrane-Based Technology), By System (Conventional ZLD, Hybrid ZLD), By End-User (Energy And Power, Food And Beverages), and By Geography.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market size was valued at USD 6.59 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.38 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.19% from 2023 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Overview

A zero liquid discharge system is a treatment method that attempts to remove all liquid waste, resulting in no industrial or toxic waste discharge. A zero liquid discharge system's goal is to recycle wastewater cheaply in order to save money while also benefiting the environment. Another important application of zero liquid discharge systems is the ability to recover materials found in wastewater.

The competition for better market positioning in the field of water treatment technology is expected to result in a highly consolidated market for zero liquid discharge systems worldwide. Over half of the market share is held by market leaders, and they continue to use strategic acquisitions to gain an edge over rivals. The demand for power has significantly increased along with urbanisation. The expansion of power generation is anticipated to occur quickly during the projection period.

The Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market is expected to expand during the forecast period due to advances in the quality of zero liquid discharge systems, strict environmental laws, and global water scarcity. On the other hand, the expensive cost of installing and operating a zero-liquid discharge system limits its growth. Increasing concerns about the disposal of harmful brine concentrations into oceans, on the other hand, are projected to present growth prospects for the market throughout the forecast period.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are H2o GmbH, Aquarion AG, Veolia Water Technologies, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, GEA Group AG, U.S. Water Services, Inc., Praj Industries Ltd, Safbon Water Technology, Saltworks Technologies Inc, and Petro Sep Corporation among other domestic and global players.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market into Technology, System, End-User, and Geography.

Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market, by Technology

Thermal-based



Membrane-based technology

Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market, by System

Conventional ZLD



Hybrid ZLD

Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market, by End-User

Chemicals and Petrochemicals



Energy and Power



Food and Beverages



Others

Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

