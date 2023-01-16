TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) ("UMC" or "The Company"), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced its consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fourth quarter consolidated revenue was NT$67.84 billion, decreasing 10.0% QoQ from NT$75.39 billion in 3Q22. Compared to a year ago, 4Q22 revenue grew 14.8% YoY from NT$59.10 billion in 4Q21. Consolidated gross margin for 4Q22 was 42.9%. Net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was NT$19.1 billion, with earnings per ordinary share of NT$1.54.

Jason Wang, co-president of UMC, said, "In the fourth quarter, due to a significant slowdown across most of our end markets and inventory correction in the semiconductor industry, our wafer shipments fell 14.8% QoQ while overall fab utilization rate dropped to 90%. Average selling price increased slightly during the quarter as a result of our ongoing product mix optimization efforts, moderating the decline in revenue."

"For the full year 2022, UMC's revenue hit a record high of NT$278.7 billion while operating income exceeded NT$100 billion. Gross margin reached 45%, driven by a more favorable foreign exchange rate, expanding 22/28nm portfolio, and newly added capacity. We had taken advantage of the industry upturn over the past two years to enhance our differentiation in specialty technology offering, improve profitability, and deepen relationships with key customers. Revenue from 22/28nm technologies increased more than 56% YoY, driven by our industry-leading 28nm process for OLED display drivers and image signal processors. Our automotive segment also delivered impressive growth in 2022, increasing 82% YoY to account for approximately 9% of total sales. We expect this segment will continue to be a key growth catalyst in 2023 and beyond, driven by the long-term trend of vehicle electrification and automation. UMC is well positioned to serve the market with our comprehensive portfolio of auto-grade process technologies and facilities certified according to rigorous quality standards, while we continue to build strong partnerships with world-class automotive leaders."

Co-president Wang commented, "Given the soft global economic outlook for 2023, we expect the current challenging environment to persist through the first quarter as customers' days of inventory are still higher than normal while order visibility remains low. To manage this period of weakness, the Company is implementing strict cost control measures and deferring certain capital expenditures where possible. In the longer term, we remain positive that UMC's differentiated specialty technology leadership, geographically diversified capacity offering, and quality and operational excellence will enable the Company to capture demand fueled by continuous digital transformation across industries and be the foundry of choice for leading customers."

Co-president Wang added, "In 2022, we took solid steps in executing our net zero by 2050 roadmap. As part of our efforts to reduce emissions across the entire value chain, UMC recently introduced a program to empower our suppliers with resources to measure and manage their emissions output. To round out the important progress we made towards our ESG goals this year, we were honored to receive recognition from domestic and international institutions. In the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), UMC was ranked first in terms of overall sustainability performance among semiconductor foundry peers in the 2022 DJSI, while we were the only semiconductor firm globally to achieve double-A scoring for climate change and water security in CDP's annual evaluation of corporate environmental action. Sustainability and a company's long-term success are inextricably linked, and UMC will continue to strive to meet expectations of all of our stakeholders while acting as responsible social and environment stewards."

Summary of Operating Results

Operating Results (Amount: NT$ million) 4Q22 3Q22 QoQ %

change 4Q21 YoY %

change Operating Revenues 67,836 75,392 (10.0) 59,100 14.8 Gross Profit 29,124 35,664 (18.3) 23,103 26.1 Operating Expenses (6,798) (6,794) 0.1 (6,821) (0.3) Net Other Operating Income and Expenses 1,311 1,287 1.9 1,334 (1.7) Operating Income 23,637 30,157 (21.6) 17,616 34.2 Net Non-Operating Income and Expenses 889 2,189 (59.4) 558 59.4 Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent 19,068 26,996 (29.4) 15,949 19.6 EPS (NT$ per share) 1.54 2.19 1.30 (US$ per ADS) 0.251 0.357 0.212

Fourth quarter operating revenues declined by 10.0% sequentially to NT$67.84 billion resulting from the inventory correction within the semi industry which lowered wafer shipments. Revenue contribution from 40nm and below technologies represented 45% of wafer revenue. Gross profit decreased 18.3% QoQ to NT$29.12 billion, or 42.9% of revenue. Operating expenses remained flat at NT$6.80 billion. Net other operating income increased to NT$1.31 billion. Net non-operating income totaled NT$0.89 billion. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$19.07 billion.

Earnings per ordinary share for the quarter was NT$1.54. Earnings per ADS was US$0.251. The basic weighted average number of shares outstanding in 4Q22 was 12,348,880,384, compared with 12,305,516,644 shares in 3Q22 and 12,254,114,875 shares in 4Q21. The diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding was 12,684,106,050 in 4Q22, compared with 12,635,661,561 shares in 3Q22 and 12,489,949,678 shares in 4Q21. The fully diluted shares counted on December 31, 2022 were approximately 12,684,106,000.

1Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with TIFRSs recognized by Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from IFRSs issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. They represent comparisons among the three-month period ending December 31, 2022, the three-month period ending September 30, 2022, and the equivalent three-month period that ended December 31, 2021. For all 4Q22 results, New Taiwan Dollar (NT$) amounts have been converted into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2022 exchange rate of NT$ 30.70 per U.S. Dollar.

Detailed Financials Section

Operating revenues decreased to NT$67.84 billion. COGS declined 2.6% to NT$38.71 billion, which included 7.5% sequential decrease in depreciation. Gross profit fell 18.3% QoQ to NT$29.12 billion. Operating expenses remained flat at NT$6.80 billion, as Sales & Marketing reduced 10.2% to NT$0.95 billion while R&D was up 3.1% QoQ to NT$3.41 billion, representing 5.0% of revenue. Net other operating income was NT$1.31 billion. In 4Q22, operating income declined 21.6% QoQ to NT$23.64 billion.

COGS & Expenses (Amount: NT$ million) 4Q22 3Q22 QoQ %

change 4Q21 YoY %

change Operating Revenues 67,836 75,392 (10.0) 59,100 14.8 COGS (38,712) (39,728) (2.6) (35,997) 7.5 Depreciation (8,898) (9,622) (7.5) (10,122) (12.1) Other Mfg. Costs (29,814) (30,106) (1.0) (25,875) 15.2 Gross Profit 29,124 35,664 (18.3) 23,103 26.1 Gross Margin (%) 42.9% 47.3% 39.1% Operating Expenses (6,798) (6,794) 0.1 (6,821) (0.3) G&A (2,438) (2,428) 0.4 (2,164) 12.7 Sales & Marketing (953) (1,061) (10.2) (1,240) (23.1) R&D (3,407) (3,304) 3.1 (3,414) (0.2) Expected Credit Impairment Loss (0) (1) (48.5) (3) (88.3) Net Other Operating Income & Expenses 1,311 1,287 1.9 1,334 (1.7) Operating Income 23,637 30,157 (21.6) 17,616 34.2

Net non-operating income in 4Q22 was NT$0.89 billion, primarily reflecting the NT$1.38 billion in net investment gain and the NT$0.58 billion in net interest income partially offset by the NT$1.06 billion in exchange loss.

Non-Operating Income and Expenses (Amount: NT$ million) 4Q22 3Q22 4Q21 Non-Operating Income and Expenses 889 2,189 558 Net Interest Income and Expenses 584 139 (343) Net Investment Gain and Loss 1,382 780 2,689 Exchange Gain and Loss (1,057) 1,293 312 Other Gain and Loss (20) (23) (2,100)

In 4Q22, cash inflow from operating activities was NT$40.96 billion. Cash outflow from investing activities amounted to NT$36.05 billion, which included NT$36.32 billion in capital expenditure, resulting in free cash flow of NT$4.63 billion. Cash outflow from financing was NT$9.19 billion, primarily from a NT$8.08 billion in bank loans and a NT$2.54 billion in redemption of bonds. Net cash outflow in 4Q22 totaled NT$6.83 billion. Over the next 12 months, the company expects to repay NT$ 2.49 billion in bank loans.

Cash Flow Summary (Amount: NT$ million) For the 3-Month Period Ended Dec. 31, 2022 For the 3-Month Period Ended Sep.30, 2022 Cash Flow from Operating Activities 40,956 39,696 Net income before tax 24,526 32,346 Depreciation & Amortization 10,477 11,195 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures (1,705) (328) Income tax paid (385) (652) Changes in working capital & others 8,043 (2,865) Cash Flow from Investing Activities (36,045) (21,419) Decrease in financial assets measured at amortized cost 9 2,070 Acquisition of PP&E (35,951) (22,466) Acquisition of intangible assets (440) (1,080) Others 337 57 Cash Flow from Financing Activities (9,185) (26,688) Bank loans (8,082) (473) Redemption of bonds (2,542) (1,031) Increase (decrease) in deposits-in (389) 14,441 Cash distributed from additional paid- in capital - (37,446) Others 1,828 (2,179) Effect of Exchange Rate (2,556) 5,337 Net Cash Flow (6,830) (3,074) Beginning balance 180,649 183,723 Ending balance 173,819 180,649

Cash and cash equivalents slightly decreased to NT$173.82 billion. Days of inventory increased by 6 days to 72 days.

Current Assets (Amount: NT$ billion) 4Q22 3Q22 4Q21 Cash and Cash Equivalents 173.82 180.65 132.62 Accounts Receivable 36.98 44.84 35.19 Days Sales Outstanding 55 53 53 Inventories, net 31.07 30.10 23.01 Days of Inventory 72 66 59 Total Current Assets 252.37 266.95 233.27

Current liabilities slightly increased to NT$108.57 billion. Long-term credit/bonds decreased to NT$39.88 billion. Total liabilities decreased to NT$197.60 billion, leading to a debt to equity ratio of 59%.

Liabilities (Amount: NT$ billion) 4Q22 3Q22 4Q21 Total Current Liabilities 108.57 108.01 105.45 Accounts Payable 8.98 10.04 8.36 Short-Term Credit / Bonds 7.59 12.19 39.26 Payables on Equipment 18.63 19.40 7.88 Other 73.37 66.38 49.95 Long-Term Credit / Bonds 39.88 46.15 39.83 Long-Term Investment Liabilities 4.22 4.26 8.25 Total Liabilities 197.60 204.21 183.22 Debt to Equity 59% 65% 65%

Analysis of Revenue2

Revenue from Asia-Pacific declined to 54% while business from North America was 30% of sales. Business from Europe was 9% while contribution from Japan increased to 7%.

Revenue Breakdown by Region Region 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 North America 30% 23% 22% 22% 21% Asia Pacific 54% 62% 65% 64% 66% Europe 9% 9% 8% 8% 7% Japan 7% 6% 5% 6% 6%

Revenue contribution from 22/28nm grew to 28% of the wafer revenue, while 40nm contribution was 17% of sales.

Revenue Breakdown by Geometry Geometry 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 14nm and below 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 14nm 28% 25% 22% 20% 20% 28nm 17% 17% 18% 18% 18% 40nm 17% 18% 19% 19% 19% 65nm 9% 8% 7% 8% 8% 90nm 12% 12% 12% 12% 12% 0.13um 10% 10% 12% 13% 13% 0.18um 5% 8% 8% 7% 7% 0.5um and above 2% 2% 2% 3% 3%

Revenue from fabless customers accounted for 81% of revenue.

Revenue Breakdown by Customer Type Customer Type 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 Fabless 81% 83% 86% 87% 86% IDM 19% 17% 14% 13% 14%

Revenue from the communication segment represented 45%, while business from computer applications decreased to 12%. Business from consumer applications was 25% as other segments increased to 18% of revenue.

Revenue Breakdown by Application (1) Application 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 Computer 12% 14% 16% 17% 17% Communication 45% 45% 45% 45% 46% Consumer 25% 27% 27% 26% 26% Others 18% 14% 12% 12% 11%

(1) Computer consists of ICs such as CPU, GPU, HDD controllers, DVD/CD-RW control ICs, PC chipset, audio codec, keyboard controller, monitor scaler, USB, I/O chipset, WLAN. Communication consists of handset components, broadband, bluetooth, Ethernet, LAN, DSP, etc. Consumer consists of ICs used for DVD players, DTV, STB, MP3/MP4, flash controller, game consoles, DSC, smart cards, toys, etc.

2 Revenue in this section represents wafer sales

Blended ASP Trend

Blended average selling price (ASP) grew slightly in 4Q22.

(To view blended ASP trend, please click here for 4Q22 ASP)

Shipment and Utilization Rate3

Wafer shipments decreased 14.8% QoQ to 2,213K in the fourth quarter, while quarterly capacity was 2,543K. Overall utilization rate in 4Q22 declined to 90%.

Wafer Shipments 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 Wafer Shipments (8" K equivalents) 2,213 2,597 2,622 2,513 2,546

Quarterly Capacity Utilization Rate 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 Utilization Rate 90% 100%+ 100%+ 100%+ 100%+ Total Capacity (8" K equivalents) 2,543 2,539 2,528 2,420 2,419

3Utilization Rate = Quarterly Wafer Out / Quarterly Capacity

Capacity4

Total capacity in the fourth quarter increased to 2,543K 8-inch equivalent wafers. Capacity will decline in the first quarter of 2023 to 2,522K 8-inch equivalent wafers, reflecting the annual production maintenance across 8" and 12" facilities.

Annual Capacity in thousands of wafers FAB Geometry

(um) 2022 2021 2020 2019 WTK 6" 5 - 0.15 335 329 371 370 8A 8" 3 - 0.11 765 755 802 825 8C 8" 0.35 - 0.11 459 459 452 436 8D 8" 0.18 - 0.09 410 380 371 359 8E 8" 0.6 - 0.14 469 457 449 426 8F 8" 0.18 - 0.11 550 514 485 434 8S 8" 0.18 - 0.11 443 408 373 372 8N 8" 0.5 - 0.11 952 917 917 831 12A 12" 0.13 - 0.014 1,170 1,070 1,044 997 12i 12" 0.13 - 0.040 655 641 628 595 12X 12" 0.080 - 0.022 314 284 217 203 12M 12" 0.13 - 0.040 436 395 391 98 Total(1) 10,031 9,453 9,188 8,148 YoY Growth Rate 6% 3% 13% 6%

Quarterly Capacity in thousands of wafers FAB 1Q23E 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 WTK 6" 80 85 85 84 8A 8" 189 192 192 192 8C 8" 113 115 115 115 8D 8" 101 103 103 103 8E 8" 116 118 118 118 8F 8" 136 138 138 138 8S 8" 109 111 111 111 8N 8" 244 245 242 235 12A 12" 305 301 301 301 12i 12" 162 164 164 164 12X 12" 78 80 80 78 12M 12" 108 110 110 110 Total 2,522 2,543 2,539 2,528

(1) One 6-inch wafer is converted into 0.5625 (62/82) 8-inch equivalent wafer; one 12-inch wafer is converted into 2.25 (122/82) 8-inch equivalent wafers. Total capacity figures are expressed in 8-inch equivalent wafers.

CAPEX

CAPEX spending in 4Q22 totaled US$1,167 million as 2022 CAPEX amounted to US$2.7 billion. 2023 cash-based CAPEX budget will be US$3.0 billion.

Capital Expenditure by Year - in US$ billion Year 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 CAPEX $ 2.7 $ 1.8 $ 1.0 $ 0.6 $ 0.7

2023 CAPEX Plan 8" 12" Total 10% 90% US$3.0 billion

4 Estimated capacity numbers are based on calculated maximum output rather than designed capacity. The actual capacity numbers may differ depending upon equipment delivery schedules, pace of migration to more advanced process technologies, and other factors affecting production ramp-up.

Brief Summary of Full Year 2022 Consolidated Results

Consolidated revenue in NTD increased 30.8% YoY to NT$278.71 billion, from NT$213.01 billion in 2021.

Gross profit increased 74.6%, compared to a year ago, representing 45.1% of 2022 revenue.

Operating income grew 101.8% year on year, accounting for 37.4% of 2022 revenue.

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent increased 56.3% to NT$87.20 billion in 2022.

EPS was NT$7.09, or EPADS of US$1.155 for 2022.

22/28nm revenue grew 56% compared to 2021, as contribution from 28nm technologies and below accounted for 24% in 2022.

Operating Results (Amount: NT$ million) 2022 2021 YoY % change Operating Revenues 278,705 213,011 30.8 Gross Profit 125,764 72,050 74.6 Operating Expenses (26,812) (25,590) 4.8 Net Other Operating Income and Expenses 5,340 5,226 2.2 Operating Income 104,292 51,686 101.8 Net Non-Operating Income and Expenses 1,805 10,117 (82.2) Income Tax Expense (18,079) (6,691) 170.2 Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent 87,198 55,780 56.3 EPS (NT$ per share) 7.09 4.57 (US$ per ADS) 1.155 0.744

Annual Sales Breakdown in Revenue for Foundry Segment

Region 2022 2021 North America 24% 22% Asia Pacific 61% 65% Europe 9% 7% Japan 6% 6%

Technology 2022 2021 14nm and below 0% 0% 14nm 24% 20% 28nm 18% 18% 40nm 18% 19% 65nm 8% 8% 90nm 12% 12% 0.13um 11% 13% 0.18um 7% 8% 0.5um and above 2% 2%

Customer Type 2022 2021 Fabless 84% 85% IDM 16% 15%

Application 2022 2021 Computer 15% 17% Communication 45% 46% Consumer 26% 27% Others 14% 10%

First Quarter 2023 Outlook & Guidance

Quarter-over-Quarter Guidance:

Wafer Shipments: To decrease in the high teens % range

ASP in USD: To remain flat

Gross Profit Margin: Will be in the mid-30% range

Capacity Utilization: approximately 70%

2023 CAPEX: US$3.0 billion

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry. The company provides high quality IC production with a focus on both logic and specialty technologies to serve every major sector of the electronics industry. UMC's comprehensive technology and manufacturing solutions include logic/RF, embedded high voltage, embedded flash, RFSOI/BCD and IATF-16949 automotive manufacturing certification for all its manufacturing facilities. UMC operates 12 fabs that are strategically located throughout Asia with a maximum capacity of approximately 850,000 8-inch equivalent wafers per month. The company employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide, with offices in Taiwan, China, United States, Europe, Japan, Korea and Singapore. For more information, please visit: http://www.umc.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022; the expected wafer shipment and ASP; the anticipated annual budget; capex strategies; environmental protection goals and water management strategies; impact of foreign currency exchange rates; expected foundry capacities; the ability to obtain new business opportunities; and information under the heading "Fourth Quarter of 2022 Outlook and Guidance."

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual performance, financial condition or results of operations of UMC to be materially different from what is stated or may be implied in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from those statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to: (i) dependence upon the frequent introduction of new services and technologies based on the latest developments in the industry in which UMC operates; (ii) the intensely competitive semiconductor, communications, consumer electronics and computer industries and markets; (iii) the risks associated with international business activities; (iv) dependence upon key personnel; (v) general economic and political conditions; (vi) possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural and human-induced events and disasters, including natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict and highly contagious diseases; (vii) reduced end-user purchases relative to expectations and orders; and (viii) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Further information regarding these and other risk factors is included in UMC's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions that UMC believes to be reasonable as of this date, and UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

The financial statements included in this release are prepared and published in accordance with Taiwan International Financial Reporting Standards, or TIFRSs, recognized by the Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRSs, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Investors are cautioned that there may be significant differences between TIFRSs and IFRSs. In addition, TIFRSs and IFRSs differ in certain significant respects from generally accepted accounting principles in the ROC and generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet As of December 31, 2022 Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) December 31, 2022 US$ NT$ % Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5,662 173,819 32.6% Accounts receivable, net 1,204 36,975 6.9% Inventories, net 1,012 31,070 5.8% Other current assets 342 10,507 2.0% Total current assets 8,220 252,371 47.3% Non-current assets Funds and investments 2,113 64,855 12.2% Property, plant and equipment 5,569 170,982 32.1% Right-of-use assets 248 7,612 1.4% Other non-current assets 1,213 37,232 7.0% Total non-current assets 9,143 280,681 52.7% Total assets 17,363 533,052 100.0% Liabilities Current liabilities Payables 2,420 74,301 13.9% Current portion of long-term liabilities 247 7,587 1.4% Other current liabilities 869 26,677 5.1% Total current liabilities 3,536 108,565 20.4% Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 752 23,083 4.3% Long-term loans 547 16,794 3.2% Lease liabilities, noncurrent 169 5,200 1.0% Other non-current liabilities 1,432 43,959 8.2% Total non-current liabilities 2,900 89,036 16.7% Total liabilities 6,436 197,601 37.1% Equity Equity attributable to the parent company Capital 4,073 125,047 23.5% Additional paid-in capital 404 12,378 2.3% Retained earnings and other components of equity 6,439 197,682 37.1% Total equity attributable to the parent company 10,916 335,107 62.9% Non-controlling interests 11 344 0.0% Total equity 10,927 335,451 62.9% Total liabilities and equity 17,363 533,052 100.0% Note:New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2022 exchange rate of NT $30.70 per U.S. Dollar.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) Except Per Share and Per ADS Data Year over Year Comparison Quarter over Quarter Comparison Three-Month Period Ended Three-Month Period Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Chg. December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Chg. US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % Operating revenues 2,210 67,836 1,925 59,100 14.8% 2,210 67,836 2,456 75,392 (10.0%) Operating costs (1,261) (38,712) (1,172) (35,997) 7.5% (1,261) (38,712) (1,294) (39,728) (2.6%) Gross profit 949 29,124 753 23,103 26.1% 949 29,124 1,162 35,664 (18.3%) 42.9% 42.9% 39.1% 39.1% 42.9% 42.9% 47.3% 47.3% Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses (31) (953) (40) (1,240) (23.1%) (31) (953) (35) (1,061) (10.2%) General and administrative expenses (80) (2,438) (71) (2,164) 12.7% (80) (2,438) (79) (2,428) 0.4% Research and development expenses (111) (3,407) (111) (3,414) (0.2%) (111) (3,407) (108) (3,304) 3.1% Expected credit impairment loss (0) (0) (0) (3) (88.3%) (0) (0) (0) (1) (48.5%) Subtotal (222) (6,798) (222) (6,821) (0.3%) (222) (6,798) (222) (6,794) 0.1% Net other operating income and expenses 43 1,311 43 1,334 (1.7%) 43 1,311 42 1,287 1.9% Operating income 770 23,637 574 17,616 34.2% 770 23,637 982 30,157 (21.6%) 34.8% 34.8% 29.8% 29.8% 34.8% 34.8% 40.0% 40.0% Net non-operating income and expenses 29 889 18 558 59.4% 29 889 72 2,189 (59.4%) Income from continuing operations before income tax 799 24,526 592 18,174 35.0% 799 24,526 1,054 32,346 (24.2%) 36.2% 36.2% 30.8% 30.8% 36.2% 36.2% 42.9% 42.9% Income tax expense (176) (5,406) (71) (2,169) 149.2% (176) (5,406) (163) (5,004) 8.1% Net income 623 19,120 521 16,005 19.5% 623 19,120 891 27,342 (30.1%) 28.2% 28.2% 27.1% 27.1% 28.2% 28.2% 36.3% 36.3% Other comprehensive income (loss) 14 429 94 2,880 (85.1%) 14 429 141 4,336 (90.1%) Total comprehensive income (loss) 637 19,549 615 18,885 3.5% 637 19,549 1,032 31,678 (38.3%) Net income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 621 19,068 520 15,949 19.6% 621 19,068 879 26,996 (29.4%) Non-controlling interests 2 52 1 56 (6.3%) 2 52 12 346 (85.0%) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 635 19,497 613 18,830 3.5% 635 19,497 1,021 31,332 (37.8%) Non-controlling interests 2 52 2 55 (6.4%) 2 52 11 346 (85.0%) Earnings per share-basic 0.050 1.54 0.042 1.30 0.050 1.54 0.071 2.19 Earnings per ADS (2) 0.251 7.70 0.212 6.50 0.251 7.70 0.357 10.95 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in millions) 12,349 12,254 12,349 12,306 Notes: (1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2022 exchange rate of NT $30.70 per U.S. Dollar. (2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) Except Per Share and Per ADS Data For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ % Operating revenues 2,210 67,836 100.0% 9,078 278,705 100.0% Operating costs (1,261) (38,712) (57.1%) (4,981) (152,941) (54.9%) Gross profit 949 29,124 42.9% 4,097 125,764 45.1% Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses (31) (953) (1.4%) (136) (4,183) (1.5%) General and administrative expenses (80) (2,438) (3.6%) (316) (9,672) (3.4%) Research and development expenses (111) (3,407) (5.0%) (422) (12,954) (4.7%) Expected credit impairment loss (0) (0) (0.0%) (0) (3) (0.0%) Subtotal (222) (6,798) (10.0%) (874) (26,812) (9.6%) Net other operating income and expenses 43 1,311 1.9% 174 5,340 1.9% Operating income 770 23,637 34.8% 3,397 104,292 37.4% Net non-operating income and expenses 29 889 1.4% 59 1,805 0.7% Income from continuing operations before income tax 799 24,526 36.2% 3,456 106,097 38.1% Income tax expense (176) (5,406) (8.0%) (589) (18,079) (6.5%) Net income 623 19,120 28.2% 2,867 88,018 31.6% Other comprehensive income (loss) 14 429 0.6% 79 2,438 0.9% Total comprehensive income (loss) 637 19,549 28.8% 2,946 90,456 32.5% Net income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 621 19,068 28.1% 2,840 87,198 31.3% Non-controlling interests 2 52 0.1% 27 820 0.3% Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 635 19,497 28.7% 2,920 89,636 32.2% Non-controlling interests 2 52 0.1% 26 820 0.3% Earnings per share-basic 0.050 1.54 0.231 7.09 Earnings per ADS (2) 0.251 7.70 1.155 35.45 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in millions) 12,349 12,306 Notes: (1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2022 exchange rate of NT $30.70 per U.S. Dollar. (2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows For The Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2022 Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) US$ NT$ Cash flows from operating activities : Net income before tax 3,456 106,097 Depreciation & Amortization 1,439 44,170 Share of loss of associates and joint ventures 60 1,852 Income tax paid (154) (4,718) Changes in working capital & others (50) (1,540) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,751 145,861 Cash flows from investing activities : Decrease in financial assets measured at amortized cost 928 28,497 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2,610) (80,128) Acquisition of intangible assets (90) (2,756) Others (1) (40) Net cash used in investing activities (1,773) (54,427) Cash flows from financing activities : Decrease in short-term loans (64) (1,966) Redemption of bonds (433) (13,305) Proceeds from long-term loans 76 2,319 Repayments of long-term loans (688) (21,136) Increase in guarantee deposits 488 14,985 Cash distributed from additional paid-in capital (1,220) (37,446) Others (24) (706) Net cash used in financing activities (1,865) (57,255) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 229 7,018 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,342 41,197 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,320 132,622 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 5,662 173,819 Note: New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2022 exchange rate of NT $30.70 per U.S. Dollar.

