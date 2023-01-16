Anzeige
Montag, 16.01.2023
XVIVO Perfusion AB: XVIVO presents Report on Operations 2022

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2023 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV) Invitation to attend XVIVO's conference call regarding the presentation of the Report on operations 2022. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 2.00 p.m. CET

Please note that the registration process for our quarterly conference calls has changed:

Conference call registration:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc172c7d726954c45b499cf0f8a3c017a
Via this link, participants must register to obtain their personal audio conference pin code and details.

Webcast audience URL:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=0102B036-8571-483C-BEAB-BC4E89540EC5
This link gives participants access to the digital live presentation.

Participants from XVIVO:
Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO

The press release for XVIVO's Report on operations 2022 will be released on January 26, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. CET.

Before the conference call, the presentation will be available at the company web page, https://www.xvivoperfusion.com/corporate/financial-presentations/earnings-calls/

XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: christoffer.rosenblad@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

