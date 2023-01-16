A Week of Service: Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy at The Home Depot

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2023 / The Home Depot

The Home Depot is committed to building a more diverse, equitable and inclusive organization within our enterprise. To honor and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, and to help drive sustainable change and social equity across communities, The Home Depot Foundation and Team Depot will lead a nationwide week of service from Jan. 16 - 20, 2023.??

This week of service is in partnership with Home Builders Institute (HBI), 100 Black Men of America, Construction Ready and other local nonprofit organizations. The projects will enhance educational spaces and introduce diverse populations to high earning career opportunities in the skilled trades.

In addition to this week of service, The Home Depot Foundation is granting The King Center $10,000 in unrestricted funds to support the Center's King Holiday Observance and community efforts.?

