Montag, 16.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc! Gamechanger-Meldung! Trigger einer neuen Rallye!?
WKN: 866953 ISIN: US4370761029 
Tradegate
16.01.23
17:47 Uhr
306,95 Euro
+1,25
+0,41 %
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2023
A Week of Service: Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy at The Home Depot

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2023 / The Home Depot

Originally published on Built From Scratch

The Home Depot is committed to building a more diverse, equitable and inclusive organization within our enterprise. To honor and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, and to help drive sustainable change and social equity across communities, The Home Depot Foundation and Team Depot will lead a nationwide week of service from Jan. 16 - 20, 2023.??

This week of service is in partnership with Home Builders Institute (HBI), 100 Black Men of America, Construction Ready and other local nonprofit organizations. The projects will enhance educational spaces and introduce diverse populations to high earning career opportunities in the skilled trades.

In addition to this week of service, The Home Depot Foundation is granting The King Center $10,000 in unrestricted funds to support the Center's King Holiday Observance and community efforts.?

To learn more, follow The Home Depot Foundation on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Instagram and Facebook @HomeDepotFoundation.

The Home Depot, Monday, January 16, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735361/A-Week-of-Service-Honoring-Dr-Martin-Luther-King-Jrs-Legacy-at-The-Home-Depot

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
