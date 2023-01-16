GAVS Technologies Granted a US Patent for Detecting and Preventing Data Exfiltration Attacks

PRINCETON, NJ and CHENNAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2023 / GAVS Technologies (GS Lab | GAVS) has been granted another patent by the US Patent Office (US 11,457,025 B2) for detection and prevention of data exfiltration attacks.

Data exfiltration is the malicious transfer of data from a computer or a server or any other device to an external world. The advent of Social media and proliferation of high-speed internet help hackers to penetrate the enterprise networks however highly secured they are. Endpoints are one of the easiest access points for hackers, and so an all-encompassing approach to data security that monitors and protects every endpoint in an organization's network is critical.

There have been many attempts to address this challenge using solutions around monitoring device data, gateway data or device clustering etc. But they have not been effective in preventing these exfiltrations.

Explaining how this patented method and system is different than the rest, Chandra Mouleswaran S, SVP and Head of IP & Infra, GS Lab | GAVS, says, "Our new solution is based on using SNMP proxy to detect the downloads and Deep Learning models to detect the malware in the downloads. Hence, the solution detects the activity even before a device starts sending the confidential data outside."

Balaji Uppili, COO, GS Lab | GAVS, says, "In a world with increasingly complex cybersecurity needs, our novel method and system will enable organizations keep their and their customers' data safe."

Learn more about the patent here: https://zif.ai/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/ZIF-Patented-Capability-Detection-and-Prevention-of-Data-Exfiltration-Attacks-Brochure.pdf

About GS Lab | GAVS Technologies

GS Lab | GAVS, backed by Kedaara Capital, a leading Private Equity firm in India, is a global AI-led digital transformation company focused on creating business impact for its 200+ customers across the USA, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC. It offers digital product engineering, AI-led managed services, and digital transformation services to customers across healthcare, BFSI, and high-tech segments. With 4000+ technologists spread across 10+ global delivery centers and a robust talent-grooming engine, it is a trusted growth partner to its customers. Known for its innovative win-win business models, customer success focus, and deep tech engineering skills, the company invests heavily in emerging technologies such as 5G, edge computing, AI/ML, cloud, and IoT. Its IPs, such as ZIF, zIrrus, Rhodium, and zDesk, help accelerate technology adoption for enterprises.

Contact:

Anand Paramasamy

Anand.paramasamy@gavstech.com

Phone: 609-201-2565

155 Village Blvd, Suite 300,

Princeton, NJ 08540

SOURCE: GAVS Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/735165/GAVS-Technologies-Granted-a-US-Patent-for-Detecting-and-Preventing-Data-Exfiltration-Attacks