ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 mnemonic: ALICA) (Paris:ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards, today announces that it is disengaging from Russia.

ICAPE Group decided to terminate its operations based in Russia and to stop taking orders since January 1st, 2023. Negotiations on the conditions of exit of its assets have been initiated and should be concluded as soon as possible. This withdrawal will not have a significant impact on the Group's revenue and results, either in 2022 or beyond.

About ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB supply chain. With a global network of 30 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. In 2021, ICAPE Group generated consolidated revenue of €169 million.

Contacts:

ICAPE Group

CFO

Shora Rokni

Tel: +33 1 58 18 39 10

investor@icape.fr

Investor Relations

NewCap

Nicolas Fossiez

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 98

icape@newcap.eu

Media Relations

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Antoine Pacquier

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 94

icape@newcap.eu