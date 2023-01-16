Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 9 to January 13, 2023:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 09/01/2023 360,110 58.584766 21,096,960.08 XPAR 09/01/2023 150,000 58.578157 8,786,723.55 CEUX 09/01/2023 20,000 58.563698 1,171,273.96 TQEX 09/01/2023 25,000 58.570322 1,464,258.05 AQEU 10/01/2023 355,681 58.374342 20,762,644.34 XPAR 10/01/2023 150,000 58.373426 8,756,013.90 CEUX 10/01/2023 30,000 58.373497 1,751,204.91 TQEX 10/01/2023 20,000 58.374550 1,167,491.00 AQEU 11/01/2023 353,510 59.002260 20,857,888.93 XPAR 11/01/2023 150,000 59.010079 8,851,511.85 CEUX 11/01/2023 25,000 59.011668 1,475,291.70 TQEX 11/01/2023 20,000 59.011824 1,180,236.48 AQEU 12/01/2023 348,449 59.412311 20,702,160.36 XPAR 12/01/2023 150,000 59.423719 8,913,557.85 CEUX 12/01/2023 25,000 59.420456 1,485,511.40 TQEX 12/01/2023 20,000 59.428857 1,188,577.14 AQEU 13/01/2023 341,359 59.964940 20,469,571.95 XPAR 13/01/2023 160,000 59.968734 9,594,997.44 CEUX 13/01/2023 25,000 59.971477 1,499,286.93 TQEX 13/01/2023 10,000 60.054969 600,549.69 AQEU Total 2,739,109 59.061436 161,775,711.51

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005450/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies contacts

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com