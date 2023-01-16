Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 9 to January 13, 2023:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
09/01/2023
360,110
58.584766
21,096,960.08
XPAR
09/01/2023
150,000
58.578157
8,786,723.55
CEUX
09/01/2023
20,000
58.563698
1,171,273.96
TQEX
09/01/2023
25,000
58.570322
1,464,258.05
AQEU
10/01/2023
355,681
58.374342
20,762,644.34
XPAR
10/01/2023
150,000
58.373426
8,756,013.90
CEUX
10/01/2023
30,000
58.373497
1,751,204.91
TQEX
10/01/2023
20,000
58.374550
1,167,491.00
AQEU
11/01/2023
353,510
59.002260
20,857,888.93
XPAR
11/01/2023
150,000
59.010079
8,851,511.85
CEUX
11/01/2023
25,000
59.011668
1,475,291.70
TQEX
11/01/2023
20,000
59.011824
1,180,236.48
AQEU
12/01/2023
348,449
59.412311
20,702,160.36
XPAR
12/01/2023
150,000
59.423719
8,913,557.85
CEUX
12/01/2023
25,000
59.420456
1,485,511.40
TQEX
12/01/2023
20,000
59.428857
1,188,577.14
AQEU
13/01/2023
341,359
59.964940
20,469,571.95
XPAR
13/01/2023
160,000
59.968734
9,594,997.44
CEUX
13/01/2023
25,000
59.971477
1,499,286.93
TQEX
13/01/2023
10,000
60.054969
600,549.69
AQEU
Total
2,739,109
59.061436
161,775,711.51
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

