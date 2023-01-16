Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc! Gamechanger-Meldung! Trigger einer neuen Rallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904533 ISIN: US74834L1008 Ticker-Symbol: QDI 
Tradegate
16.01.23
09:31 Uhr
136,68 Euro
+0,12
+0,09 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
136,56136,8218:34
136,56136,8218:34
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2023 | 18:14
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quest Diagnostics: Quest for Health Equity Teams Up With the American Heart Association To Help Indigenous People Through Community-Based Health Centers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2023 / Quest Diagnostics

Native Americans experience disproportionately high rates of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes, disparities that the American Heart Association (AHA) is committed to address. Since 2021, the Quest Diagnostics Foundation has supported the AHA's commitment to addressing these health disparities in indigenous communities by helping to provide hypertension and COVID-19 resources to be used at Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in Oklahoma, California, Minnesota, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

FQHCs provide resources on healthy eating, exercise, high blood pressure, and more to indigenous people. The AHA, through a grant from the Quest Diagnostics Foundation, launched a new initiative in 2021 to help provide evidence-based high blood pressure resources to FQHCs that serve under-resourced communities most severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including 5 serving Native Americans:

Ignace Indian Health Center, Milwaukee
Native American Community Clinic, Minneapolis
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic, Oklahoma City
Urban Indian Center of Salt Lake, Salt Lake City
San Diego American Indian Health Center, San Diego

Check out the AHA's video, "Addressing Health Disparities at the Oklahoma City Indian Clinic," to learn more about how the AHA and Quest are making an impact through this joint effort: Addressing Health Disparities at the Oklahoma City Indian Clinic

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Quest Diagnostics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Quest Diagnostics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/quest-diagnostics
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Quest Diagnostics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735370/Quest-for-Health-Equity-Teams-Up-With-the-American-Heart-Association-To-Help-Indigenous-People-Through-Community-Based-Health-Centers

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.