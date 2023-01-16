Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2022
- 286,889 shares
- Euro 3,442,484.88
For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:
- 345,930 shares
- Euro 2,389,808.95
At June 30, 2022, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:
- 423,460 shares
- Euro 2,061,272.31
In addition, the total transactions carried out between July 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022 are presented below:
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in euros
Purchases
6,491
2,448,349
20,971,470.88
Sales
6,746
2,584,920
22,352,638.50
French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre-Septembre,
75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707
