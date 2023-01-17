

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Labor market statistics from the UK and economic sentiment from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 3.7 percent in three months to November.



In the meantime, Destatis publishes Germany's final consumer and harmonized prices for December. The flash estimates showed that consumer price inflation eased to 8.6 percent from 10.0 percent in November.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is scheduled to issue consumer and harmonized prices for December. Inflation is seen at 11.6 percent, unchanged from the flash estimate and down from 11.8 percent in November.



At 5.00 am ET, Germany ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the economic sentiment index to improve to -15 in January from -23.3 in December.



At 6.00 am ET, consumer prices data from Ireland and producer prices from Portugal are due.



