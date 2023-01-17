

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry (BRBY.L) has appointed Giorgio Belloli and Delphine Sonder to the newly-created roles of Chief Digital, Customer and Innovation Officer and Chief Merchandising Officer respectively. The appointments are with immediate effect. Giorgio will be responsible for leading the global e-commerce, digital product, and analytics teams, and a newly-formed innovation function. Delphine will lead merchandising and global planning across ready-to-wear and accessories, and product strategy.



Giorgio, most recently, served as Chief Commercial and Sustainability Officer at Farfetch. Delphine joins from Saint Laurent, where she was General Merchandising Director.



