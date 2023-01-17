InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 17

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / The Company announces that on 16 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase: 16 January 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 5,900 Lowest price paid per share: £ 54.0000 Highest price paid per share: £ 54.2000 Average price paid per share: £ 54.1300

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,480,634 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 5,900 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 16 January 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 5,900 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 54.2000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 54.0000 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 54.1300

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 16/01/2023 16:02:02 GMT 2 54.0000 XLON 694024444870719 16/01/2023 16:02:02 GMT 29 54.0000 XLON 694024444870718 16/01/2023 16:04:33 GMT 147 54.0000 XLON 694024444871037 16/01/2023 16:07:01 GMT 61 54.1000 XLON 694024444871581 16/01/2023 16:07:01 GMT 62 54.1000 XLON 694024444871582 16/01/2023 16:07:01 GMT 69 54.1000 XLON 694024444871583 16/01/2023 16:07:01 GMT 103 54.1000 XLON 694024444871580 16/01/2023 16:07:06 GMT 35 54.1000 XLON 694024444871603 16/01/2023 16:07:06 GMT 61 54.1000 XLON 694024444871602 16/01/2023 16:07:06 GMT 62 54.1000 XLON 694024444871601 16/01/2023 16:07:13 GMT 10 54.1000 XLON 694024444871616 16/01/2023 16:07:13 GMT 58 54.1000 XLON 694024444871615 16/01/2023 16:07:13 GMT 100 54.1000 XLON 694024444871613 16/01/2023 16:07:28 GMT 2 54.1000 XLON 694024444871659 16/01/2023 16:07:28 GMT 61 54.1000 XLON 694024444871658 16/01/2023 16:09:27 GMT 36 54.1200 XLON 694024444871894 16/01/2023 16:09:27 GMT 41 54.1200 XLON 694024444871893 16/01/2023 16:09:27 GMT 48 54.1200 XLON 694024444871892 16/01/2023 16:09:56 GMT 71 54.1000 XLON 694024444872008 16/01/2023 16:09:56 GMT 260 54.1000 XLON 694024444872001 16/01/2023 16:09:57 GMT 88 54.1000 XLON 694024444872010 16/01/2023 16:11:59 GMT 22 54.1200 XLON 694024444872218 16/01/2023 16:11:59 GMT 67 54.1200 XLON 694024444872205 16/01/2023 16:11:59 GMT 90 54.1200 XLON 694024444872217 16/01/2023 16:12:00 GMT 14 54.1200 XLON 694024444872219 16/01/2023 16:12:00 GMT 14 54.1200 XLON 694024444872220 16/01/2023 16:12:00 GMT 68 54.1200 XLON 694024444872222 16/01/2023 16:12:00 GMT 150 54.1200 XLON 694024444872221 16/01/2023 16:16:32 GMT 173 54.1400 XLON 694024444872802 16/01/2023 16:16:39 GMT 17 54.1000 XLON 694024444872854 16/01/2023 16:16:39 GMT 19 54.1000 XLON 694024444872852 16/01/2023 16:16:39 GMT 20 54.1000 XLON 694024444872853 16/01/2023 16:16:39 GMT 61 54.1000 XLON 694024444872856 16/01/2023 16:16:39 GMT 62 54.1000 XLON 694024444872855 16/01/2023 16:16:40 GMT 37 54.1000 XLON 694024444872857 16/01/2023 16:16:40 GMT 41 54.1000 XLON 694024444872860 16/01/2023 16:16:40 GMT 61 54.1000 XLON 694024444872858 16/01/2023 16:16:40 GMT 62 54.1000 XLON 694024444872859 16/01/2023 16:17:24 GMT 61 54.1600 XLON 694024444873037 16/01/2023 16:17:24 GMT 62 54.1600 XLON 694024444873036 16/01/2023 16:17:24 GMT 72 54.1600 XLON 694024444873035 16/01/2023 16:17:24 GMT 86 54.1600 XLON 694024444873038 16/01/2023 16:17:27 GMT 61 54.1600 XLON 694024444873043 16/01/2023 16:17:27 GMT 73 54.1600 XLON 694024444873044 16/01/2023 16:18:01 GMT 79 54.1800 XLON 694024444873159 16/01/2023 16:18:02 GMT 122 54.1800 XLON 694024444873163 16/01/2023 16:18:09 GMT 108 54.1800 XLON 694024444873203 16/01/2023 16:19:01 GMT 35 54.1800 XLON 694024444873349 16/01/2023 16:19:41 GMT 50 54.1800 XLON 694024444873450 16/01/2023 16:19:41 GMT 62 54.1800 XLON 694024444873453 16/01/2023 16:19:41 GMT 67 54.1800 XLON 694024444873448 16/01/2023 16:20:16 GMT 49 54.1800 XLON 694024444873544 16/01/2023 16:20:16 GMT 56 54.1800 XLON 694024444873545 16/01/2023 16:20:16 GMT 104 54.1800 XLON 694024444873549 16/01/2023 16:21:07 GMT 17 54.1600 XLON 694024444873704 16/01/2023 16:21:07 GMT 48 54.1600 XLON 694024444873703 16/01/2023 16:23:18 GMT 17 54.1000 XLON 694024444874127 16/01/2023 16:23:30 GMT 78 54.1000 XLON 694024444874159 16/01/2023 16:23:53 GMT 8 54.1000 XLON 694024444874197 16/01/2023 16:23:53 GMT 54 54.1000 XLON 694024444874198 16/01/2023 16:23:56 GMT 26 54.1000 XLON 694024444874228 16/01/2023 16:24:46 GMT 107 54.1000 XLON 694024444874333 16/01/2023 16:25:56 GMT 13 54.1200 XLON 694024444874591 16/01/2023 16:25:56 GMT 35 54.1200 XLON 694024444874589 16/01/2023 16:25:56 GMT 51 54.1200 XLON 694024444874590 16/01/2023 16:26:01 GMT 23 54.1200 XLON 694024444874599 16/01/2023 16:26:01 GMT 48 54.1200 XLON 694024444874598 16/01/2023 16:26:43 GMT 116 54.1000 XLON 694024444874710 16/01/2023 16:26:43 GMT 13 54.1200 XLON 694024444874718 16/01/2023 16:26:43 GMT 107 54.1200 XLON 694024444874717 16/01/2023 16:27:53 GMT 11 54.1200 XLON 694024444874969 16/01/2023 16:27:53 GMT 61 54.1200 XLON 694024444874970 16/01/2023 16:27:53 GMT 61 54.1200 XLON 694024444874971 16/01/2023 16:27:55 GMT 2 54.1200 XLON 694024444874990 16/01/2023 16:27:57 GMT 2 54.1200 XLON 694024444875017 16/01/2023 16:27:57 GMT 2 54.1200 XLON 694024444875018 16/01/2023 16:27:59 GMT 52 54.1400 XLON 694024444875027 16/01/2023 16:27:59 GMT 73 54.1400 XLON 694024444875026 16/01/2023 16:27:59 GMT 76 54.1400 XLON 694024444875025 16/01/2023 16:28:05 GMT 73 54.1400 XLON 694024444875067 16/01/2023 16:28:08 GMT 7 54.1400 XLON 694024444875097 16/01/2023 16:28:08 GMT 108 54.1400 XLON 694024444875091 16/01/2023 16:28:09 GMT 90 54.1400 XLON 694024444875098 16/01/2023 16:28:10 GMT 76 54.1400 XLON 694024444875112 16/01/2023 16:28:11 GMT 63 54.1400 XLON 694024444875130 16/01/2023 16:28:28 GMT 182 54.1400 XLON 694024444875176 16/01/2023 16:28:29 GMT 10 54.1400 XLON 694024444875182 16/01/2023 16:29:03 GMT 98 54.1400 XLON 694024444875328 16/01/2023 16:29:45 GMT 281 54.1600 XLON 694024444875515 16/01/2023 16:29:56 GMT 1 54.2000 XLON 694024444875602 16/01/2023 16:29:56 GMT 1 54.2000 XLON 694024444875604 16/01/2023 16:29:56 GMT 4 54.2000 XLON 694024444875603 16/01/2023 16:29:56 GMT 42 54.2000 XLON 694024444875600 16/01/2023 16:29:56 GMT 57 54.2000 XLON 694024444875601 16/01/2023 16:29:56 GMT 70 54.2000 XLON 694024444875598 16/01/2023 16:29:56 GMT 105 54.2000 XLON 694024444875599

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/735480/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Jan-17