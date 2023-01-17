InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 17

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / The Company announces that on 16 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.
|Date of purchase:
|16 January 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|5,900
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 54.0000
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 54.2000
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 54.1300
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,480,634 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 5,900 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 16 January 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
5,900
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 54.2000
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 54.0000
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 54.1300
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
16/01/2023
16:02:02
GMT
2
54.0000
XLON
694024444870719
16/01/2023
16:02:02
GMT
29
54.0000
XLON
694024444870718
16/01/2023
16:04:33
GMT
147
54.0000
XLON
694024444871037
16/01/2023
16:07:01
GMT
61
54.1000
XLON
694024444871581
16/01/2023
16:07:01
GMT
62
54.1000
XLON
694024444871582
16/01/2023
16:07:01
GMT
69
54.1000
XLON
694024444871583
16/01/2023
16:07:01
GMT
103
54.1000
XLON
694024444871580
16/01/2023
16:07:06
GMT
35
54.1000
XLON
694024444871603
16/01/2023
16:07:06
GMT
61
54.1000
XLON
694024444871602
16/01/2023
16:07:06
GMT
62
54.1000
XLON
694024444871601
16/01/2023
16:07:13
GMT
10
54.1000
XLON
694024444871616
16/01/2023
16:07:13
GMT
58
54.1000
XLON
694024444871615
16/01/2023
16:07:13
GMT
100
54.1000
XLON
694024444871613
16/01/2023
16:07:28
GMT
2
54.1000
XLON
694024444871659
16/01/2023
16:07:28
GMT
61
54.1000
XLON
694024444871658
16/01/2023
16:09:27
GMT
36
54.1200
XLON
694024444871894
16/01/2023
16:09:27
GMT
41
54.1200
XLON
694024444871893
16/01/2023
16:09:27
GMT
48
54.1200
XLON
694024444871892
16/01/2023
16:09:56
GMT
71
54.1000
XLON
694024444872008
16/01/2023
16:09:56
GMT
260
54.1000
XLON
694024444872001
16/01/2023
16:09:57
GMT
88
54.1000
XLON
694024444872010
16/01/2023
16:11:59
GMT
22
54.1200
XLON
694024444872218
16/01/2023
16:11:59
GMT
67
54.1200
XLON
694024444872205
16/01/2023
16:11:59
GMT
90
54.1200
XLON
694024444872217
16/01/2023
16:12:00
GMT
14
54.1200
XLON
694024444872219
16/01/2023
16:12:00
GMT
14
54.1200
XLON
694024444872220
16/01/2023
16:12:00
GMT
68
54.1200
XLON
694024444872222
16/01/2023
16:12:00
GMT
150
54.1200
XLON
694024444872221
16/01/2023
16:16:32
GMT
173
54.1400
XLON
694024444872802
16/01/2023
16:16:39
GMT
17
54.1000
XLON
694024444872854
16/01/2023
16:16:39
GMT
19
54.1000
XLON
694024444872852
16/01/2023
16:16:39
GMT
20
54.1000
XLON
694024444872853
16/01/2023
16:16:39
GMT
61
54.1000
XLON
694024444872856
16/01/2023
16:16:39
GMT
62
54.1000
XLON
694024444872855
16/01/2023
16:16:40
GMT
37
54.1000
XLON
694024444872857
16/01/2023
16:16:40
GMT
41
54.1000
XLON
694024444872860
16/01/2023
16:16:40
GMT
61
54.1000
XLON
694024444872858
16/01/2023
16:16:40
GMT
62
54.1000
XLON
694024444872859
16/01/2023
16:17:24
GMT
61
54.1600
XLON
694024444873037
16/01/2023
16:17:24
GMT
62
54.1600
XLON
694024444873036
16/01/2023
16:17:24
GMT
72
54.1600
XLON
694024444873035
16/01/2023
16:17:24
GMT
86
54.1600
XLON
694024444873038
16/01/2023
16:17:27
GMT
61
54.1600
XLON
694024444873043
16/01/2023
16:17:27
GMT
73
54.1600
XLON
694024444873044
16/01/2023
16:18:01
GMT
79
54.1800
XLON
694024444873159
16/01/2023
16:18:02
GMT
122
54.1800
XLON
694024444873163
16/01/2023
16:18:09
GMT
108
54.1800
XLON
694024444873203
16/01/2023
16:19:01
GMT
35
54.1800
XLON
694024444873349
16/01/2023
16:19:41
GMT
50
54.1800
XLON
694024444873450
16/01/2023
16:19:41
GMT
62
54.1800
XLON
694024444873453
16/01/2023
16:19:41
GMT
67
54.1800
XLON
694024444873448
16/01/2023
16:20:16
GMT
49
54.1800
XLON
694024444873544
16/01/2023
16:20:16
GMT
56
54.1800
XLON
694024444873545
16/01/2023
16:20:16
GMT
104
54.1800
XLON
694024444873549
16/01/2023
16:21:07
GMT
17
54.1600
XLON
694024444873704
16/01/2023
16:21:07
GMT
48
54.1600
XLON
694024444873703
16/01/2023
16:23:18
GMT
17
54.1000
XLON
694024444874127
16/01/2023
16:23:30
GMT
78
54.1000
XLON
694024444874159
16/01/2023
16:23:53
GMT
8
54.1000
XLON
694024444874197
16/01/2023
16:23:53
GMT
54
54.1000
XLON
694024444874198
16/01/2023
16:23:56
GMT
26
54.1000
XLON
694024444874228
16/01/2023
16:24:46
GMT
107
54.1000
XLON
694024444874333
16/01/2023
16:25:56
GMT
13
54.1200
XLON
694024444874591
16/01/2023
16:25:56
GMT
35
54.1200
XLON
694024444874589
16/01/2023
16:25:56
GMT
51
54.1200
XLON
694024444874590
16/01/2023
16:26:01
GMT
23
54.1200
XLON
694024444874599
16/01/2023
16:26:01
GMT
48
54.1200
XLON
694024444874598
16/01/2023
16:26:43
GMT
116
54.1000
XLON
694024444874710
16/01/2023
16:26:43
GMT
13
54.1200
XLON
694024444874718
16/01/2023
16:26:43
GMT
107
54.1200
XLON
694024444874717
16/01/2023
16:27:53
GMT
11
54.1200
XLON
694024444874969
16/01/2023
16:27:53
GMT
61
54.1200
XLON
694024444874970
16/01/2023
16:27:53
GMT
61
54.1200
XLON
694024444874971
16/01/2023
16:27:55
GMT
2
54.1200
XLON
694024444874990
16/01/2023
16:27:57
GMT
2
54.1200
XLON
694024444875017
16/01/2023
16:27:57
GMT
2
54.1200
XLON
694024444875018
16/01/2023
16:27:59
GMT
52
54.1400
XLON
694024444875027
16/01/2023
16:27:59
GMT
73
54.1400
XLON
694024444875026
16/01/2023
16:27:59
GMT
76
54.1400
XLON
694024444875025
16/01/2023
16:28:05
GMT
73
54.1400
XLON
694024444875067
16/01/2023
16:28:08
GMT
7
54.1400
XLON
694024444875097
16/01/2023
16:28:08
GMT
108
54.1400
XLON
694024444875091
16/01/2023
16:28:09
GMT
90
54.1400
XLON
694024444875098
16/01/2023
16:28:10
GMT
76
54.1400
XLON
694024444875112
16/01/2023
16:28:11
GMT
63
54.1400
XLON
694024444875130
16/01/2023
16:28:28
GMT
182
54.1400
XLON
694024444875176
16/01/2023
16:28:29
GMT
10
54.1400
XLON
694024444875182
16/01/2023
16:29:03
GMT
98
54.1400
XLON
694024444875328
16/01/2023
16:29:45
GMT
281
54.1600
XLON
694024444875515
16/01/2023
16:29:56
GMT
1
54.2000
XLON
694024444875602
16/01/2023
16:29:56
GMT
1
54.2000
XLON
694024444875604
16/01/2023
16:29:56
GMT
4
54.2000
XLON
694024444875603
16/01/2023
16:29:56
GMT
42
54.2000
XLON
694024444875600
16/01/2023
16:29:56
GMT
57
54.2000
XLON
694024444875601
16/01/2023
16:29:56
GMT
70
54.2000
XLON
694024444875598
16/01/2023
16:29:56
GMT
105
54.2000
XLON
694024444875599
